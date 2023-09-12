A new cellphone app is available to provide Chautauqua County residents and visitors with vital information, the county's Office of Emergency Services announced.
The app allows users to view current power outages, submit damage reports, receive notifications, find local shelters and connect to the Office of Emergency Services social media pages for other updates.
The Chautauqua County emergency app, which was developed by myEMAapp.com, can be downloaded for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching "Chautauqua County Emergency Services, NY."
– Dale Anderson
