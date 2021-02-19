New African variety store opens on Jefferson Avenue Saturday

Rachel & Daughters African Variety Store, 883 Jefferson Ave., will open at noon Saturday.

The store specializes in authentic African prepared foods, clothing and other imported items of cultural interest. It will also eventually offer cooking classes.

Owner Rachel Tarwo, who owned a candy-making business in Liberia, moved to the United States in 2004 after fleeing civil war in the West African coastal country in 2002.

She graduated at the top of her class at Community Action Organization of WNY's business development workshop series, which she says helped her establish the new business.

Jefferson Avenue has been the target of revitalization efforts, which have invested tens of millions of dollars into the area in the past couple of years. That has included renovation and redevelopment projects using money from the Buffalo Billion II East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund.

