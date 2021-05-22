New addition marks change in fortunes for 200-year-old Lockport cemetery

The cemetery recently bought new mowers and other equipment and repaired other equipment that had been discarded. Sinclair's family donated money for the 250-space columbarium. He said it would have cost the cemetery about $60,000.

"It didn’t incur any cost to the cemetery, so every space we sell in there is pure profit for the cemetery," said Sinclair, who runs a machine shop in Wilson and is president of the Wilson Historical Society.

The cemetery is charging $1,495 for two niches in the columbarium until July 1, after which the price will rise. That compares to $1,850 for an in-ground burial plot.

The cemetery owns 60 acres of land, with half of it undeveloped.

It averaged 60 to 80 burials a year until last year, when the pace roughly doubled. Sinclair attributes that to Covid-19 deaths.

"Things are much more stable. We’re on a much better financial footing, although we’re not rolling in funds," he said.

The Sinclairs have a family plot at Glenwood. John's great-uncle, Norman Sinclair, well-known as the longtime president of Lockport Savings Bank, is buried there. That's how John Sinclair became involved in cemetery management.