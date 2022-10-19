716, meet 624.

The 624 area code will start being assigned as early as April 2024 to residential and business customers requesting new service or additional lines.

That is the earliest all of the unassigned 716 telephone numbers could be given out, requiring the switch to the new area code.

The decision, announced today by the state's Public Service Commission, covers the entire 716 area code region – all or portions of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

However, nothing will change for those with 716 phone numbers. Calls between 716 and 624 area codes will be considered local calls, and the change won't affect the prices of a call or coverage area.

The 716 area code has become an emblem of regional solidarity in recent years.

"People have area code pride in this community, and it is one thing we all have in common," said Mary Friona, who owns Totally Buffalo Store, which features items ranging from baby clothes to coffee cups emblazoned with "716" at locations in Buffalo, Orchard Park, Amherst and Lancaster. "It’s a real nostalgic area, so anything they can look back on and know it’s community-wide means a lot."

Friona said she thinks Western New Yorkers will adapt to the new area code, but there might be some who move back to the area in a few years and can't get the 716 area code.

"I think that would be a bummer if they cannot get the 716," Friona said.

She said many of her out-of-town customers have retained the prefix.

They’ll say, 'I’m living in Florida and I'm not giving up that area code,' " she said.

The 716 area code, issued in 1947, is one of New York State's originals, created by AT&T and the Bell System. Its range extends from the Canadian border to the Pennsylvania state line, encompassing Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

The 716 once had an even larger geographic profile. In 1954, a split in the 716 area code in Western New York and the 315 area code in Central New York resulted in the creation of the 607 area code for parts of the Southern Tier. In 2001, another split within the 716 created the 585 area code in Rochester.

But splits are now frowned upon because of the disruption to the public and to businesses, said Heidi Wayman, manager of data management for the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which assigns phone numbers.

The commission helps determine whether dialing conflicts are created with the new code and adjacent area codes within the state.

"A split hasn't been approved for many years because the industry prefers what's called an 'area code overlay,' so that customers don't have to change their phone numbers," Wayman said.