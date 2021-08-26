New $14 million fitness center opens at Niagara Falls air base

The new fitness center that opened last week at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station will make it more of a pleasure for military personnel to work out, brass and the troops agree.
The $14 million, 26,000-square-foot center replaces a 1950s building next door, which is to be torn down this week after asbestos abatement is completed.
"It's a lot nicer than the old one. It kind of feels like an active duty gym," Staff Sgt. Heather Pyc of Grand Island said Monday after her treadmill run.
"It's amazing. It pushes us to work harder and better," said Capt. Yvonne Thorpe of West Seneca.
"Everything you need is under one roof. You don't have to wait forever to get the machine you need. There are so many more options. It's get in, get out and get back to work," said Master Sgt. Michael Keller of Grand Island.
"The morale impact can't be underestimated," said Mike Williams, the base's civilian chief of services. "People are more enthused to work out in a clean, bright, modern facility."
The old building, which was not originally built as a recreation center, no longer met the expectations of the troops nor the Air Force's regulations. To get from one place to another, troops had to cut through the gymnasium, often dragging exercise gear behind them and disrupting others' use of the gym, Williams said.
The new building, just east of the old one, is 9,000 square feet larger, but Williams said the space seems even larger than that because of better design.
"The old one just kept getting additions that weren't making the grade," he said. Among those were a floor resurfacing agent, applied in 2005, that proved uncleanable.
It also had a leaky roof and malfunctioning heating and air conditioning systems, Williams said.
And when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, social distancing rules proved hard to comply with and kept a lot of exercise machines out of use.
Williams said he submitted paperwork for a new fitness center 25 years ago. Not until late 2018 did the design work begin.
"This was needed, very much needed," he said.
A delegation from the base visited 25 to 30 fitness facilities in the western half of New York State, ranging from military sites to high schools and YMCAs, and gathered ideas to submit to the architects chosen by the Air Force.
The new building features a full-size basketball court, large, dedicated rooms for exercise bikes, weight training and treadmills, and men's and women's locker rooms with six private shower stalls each.
"The Air Force has a standard of how often equipment should be replaced," Williams said. "Cardio equipment, bike, treadmills, that's usually a 3- to 5-year window. Strength equipment is a little bit longer than that, about a 6-year window."
About half of the exercise equipment is new; the rest was moved from the old building.
"The Air Force has specific physical fitness requirements. So do our Army partners," said Col. Carl J. Magnusson, the base commander. "We need to be able to not only answer those requirements now, but we need to be able to flex to those evolving requirements in the future."
"The emphasis in the services realm has flipped from a recreational sports-oriented program – softball, volleyball – to fitness and sports, where fitness is the precedent," Williams said.
"There's a bigger emphasis on strength than there was before," said Paul Hackett, the base's full-time civilian exercise physiologist.
"The airmen are extremely excited. Actually, the entire facility's extremely excited for the opportunities and the additional strength-developing programs that they'll be able to do here," Command Chief Scott Peters said.
"Fitness is directly related to military readiness," Williams said.
For now, the new one-story building, which opened Aug. 16, is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Next month, closing time will be extended to 8 p.m., and base officials hope that by next year, the Pentagon will authorize enough staff and security cameras to keep the center open 24-7.