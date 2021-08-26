New $14 million fitness center opens at Niagara Falls air base

The new fitness center that opened last week at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station will make it more of a pleasure for military personnel to work out, brass and the troops agree.

The $14 million, 26,000-square-foot center replaces a 1950s building next door, which is to be torn down this week after asbestos abatement is completed.

"It's a lot nicer than the old one. It kind of feels like an active duty gym," Staff Sgt. Heather Pyc of Grand Island said Monday after her treadmill run.

"It's amazing. It pushes us to work harder and better," said Capt. Yvonne Thorpe of West Seneca.

"Everything you need is under one roof. You don't have to wait forever to get the machine you need. There are so many more options. It's get in, get out and get back to work," said Master Sgt. Michael Keller of Grand Island.

"The morale impact can't be underestimated," said Mike Williams, the base's civilian chief of services. "People are more enthused to work out in a clean, bright, modern facility."