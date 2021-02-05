Neville named chairperson of Niagara Falls Bridge Commission

Kathleen L. Neville of Wilson will serve as chairperson of the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission this year, the agency announced this week.

The commission operates the three international bridges in Niagara County: Rainbow, Whirlpool Rapids and Lewiston-Queenston.

Neville, a member of the board since 2012, is a former WGRZ-TV broadcaster and public relations professional, known for her work on sexual harassment issues. She also serves on the boards of trustees at the Miss America Organization, where she is vice chair, and Niagara University.

Charles C. McShane of Ontario was elected vice-chairperson. Harry R. Palladino of Gasport, business manager of Laborers Local 91, was elected secretary, and Barton J. M. Maves, a former member of the Ontario Provincial Parliament, is this year's treasurer.

Former Niagara Falls city councilman Frank A. Soda and Canadians K. Geoffrey Topping and Michael J. Goodale are the other members. One of the American seats is vacant. The governor of New York and the premier of Ontario appoint the members.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.