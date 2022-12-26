'Never thought I'd face this': Poloncarz pleads for patience as blizzard's devastating toll continues to mount

Even as some driving bans were lifted Monday morning as road conditions slowly improved and power was restored to more homes, the tone among Erie County officials remained somber as the blizzard's devastating toll took its place in Western New York history.

At least 27 people have died in Erie and Niagara counties due to the blizzard, including 20 in the city of Buffalo, officials from across Western New York have confirmed.

"I just have to offer my deepest condolences to those who lost a loved one as a result of this horrible situation," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who confirmed at least 25 deaths in Erie County from the storm. "I never thought I'd face this. I thought the storm that we faced in 2014 would have been the worst in which we had 14 deaths but this has far surpassed it, and there still are probably additional deaths that will be announced later today."

While Poloncarz said the Blizzard of '77 lasted longer, he said the ferocity of this storm was worse.

It's made for a long, difficult and emotionally draining situation for first responders, essential workers such as health care employees, and residents, all of whom were hoping to celebrate Christmas weekend by visiting family rather than trying to seek shelter from a storm that blasted the region with wind, snow and heartbreak.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, driving bans were still in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna as well as the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Evans, Hamburg and West Seneca. The ban was lifted for the rest of Erie County's municipalities, replaced instead with driving advisories.

Poloncarz said many streets in Buffalo remain impassable. Most secondary and side streets have yet to be touched, he noted, because crews had focused efforts on opening up areas around hospitals, nursing homes and other emergency care locations in the city.

He noted how a county-contracted high lift, for example, was able to clear the way for a woman, who was going through a complicated pregnancy, to be transported from Erie County Medical Center to Oishei Children's Hospital. At Children's Hospital, Poloncarz said, the "pregnancy went well and the baby was born safely."

In the suburbs where driving bans still remain, Poloncarz said he has talked to municipal officials and doesn't expect those restrictions to lift during the day Monday.

"They are all of the agreement that the driving ban will not be lifted anytime soon," Poloncarz said. "So expect that the driving ban to be in effect for all those communities through the daylight hours at least. That is because conditions are bad. Main roads may be open, but they are for emergency travel only."

On power outages, Poloncarz said crews have made progress. As of Monday morning, only 62 NYSEG customers in Erie County were without power and 12,473 National Grid customers across the county were still waiting for power restoration.

"They're hoping to restore a good portion of those today," Poloncarz said. "But as I said yesterday, there are some that still might not get restored until Tuesday, due to the serious nature of substation damage."

Erie County Undersheriff William Cooley said the county is starting to transition from rescue operations from the storm into making runs for medical needs and dialysis procedures, in addition to helping essential personnel get into hospitals to perform emergency surgeries and to relieve exhausted staff who have worked through the storm's duration.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Poloncarz said he expects law enforcement to get back to its traditional duties within the next 24 to 40 hours.

"As we begin to get an upper hand on this storm, I would just encourage people to please continue to abide by any travel bans and warnings," Cooley said. "And if you're out there, you're just going to complicate matters on first responders."

Poloncarz and Cooley also addressed some reports of looting that have emerged amid the storm.

"I'm heartbroken about the deaths," Poloncarz said. "Just absolutely devastated to see that many deaths and then to find out that there's looting going on in our community at the same time we're still recovering bodies is just horrible."

Daniel J. Neaverth Jr., the commissioner of the county's Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services, said the county has had more than a dozen gas stations that have been reported as inoperable.

In those situations, he said the convenience side of the business has been looted and the equipment inside has been rendered ineffective, which means the fueling pumps are not working – and that is making life more difficult for emergency responders.

"This is a drastic implication for us that we now have to deal with to find alternate fuel sources," he said. "So that ambulance that is maybe just going to go a block to refuel now has to go to a facility sometimes outside of the city of Buffalo to be refueled."

Poloncarz also addressed reports that residents trapped at home are running out of food.

"That is a concern that we're working on," he said. "We've had a conversation this morning about having to potentially go outside of the county to pick up food at other locations and bring it in, even for those first responders that have been working nonstop."

The county executive also said he's hopeful that some of the suburbs under a driving ban today will be able to open Tuesday, which should help many supermarkets reopen.

Wegmans spokesperson Michele Mehaffy said the chain's Erie and Niagara County stores remain closed for Monday. But Wegmans, she said, "will be assessing the travel situation for trucks with deliveries and getting employees back to stores safely."

Tops Markets spokesperson Kathy Sautter said the company reopened its Niagara County stores as scheduled and has opened some in Erie County but continues to "evaluate the situation on a store-by-store basis as the day progresses."

Poloncarz reiterated the storm led to a horrible situation – and the fresh snow Monday didn't help cleanup efforts.

"We can see sort of the light at the end of the tunnel but this is not the end yet," he said. "We are not there. There are driving bans as I noted in communities that will continue to exist for some time, at least through the daylight hours. And maybe even into the overnight hours into tomorrow."