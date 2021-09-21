Neon tango dancers returning to Elmwood Avenue next month

The neon tango dancers will trip the light fantastic again next month on Elmwood Avenue.

The animated sign on the wall of a building at Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway, a neighborhood landmark from the time it was installed in 1982 until it was taken down for restoration in 2015, will return to its original location, thanks to an agreement between developer Douglas Jamal’s Douglas Development and the Buffalo Arts Commission, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Tuesday.

The agreement provides for Douglas Development to cover the cost of moving the city-owned sign to the site at 976 Elmwood, installing it and electrifying it. The arts commission will cover repair and upkeep.

The agreement followed unanimous approval of the contract Tuesday by the Common Council.

A public unveiling is planned for October. The sign then will be encased in plywood to protect it during Douglas Development’s $15 million renovation and construction project there.

Buffalo artists Laura Rankin, Dan Sack and Andy Ferullo created the sign depicting a couple's dance moves for the Buffalo Arts Commission in 1982. It was restored at a cost of $33,000 and has been kept in storage at the city’s Public Works garage.

