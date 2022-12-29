Neither rain, nor snow, nor once-in-a-generation blizzard stops kosher Meals on Wheels

One woman had just gotten over Covid and wasn't able to get to the store to stock up on food before the blizzard.

Another didn't think anybody could get food to her through the thick snow because her North Buffalo neighborhood hadn't been plowed.

But a team of volunteers delivered kosher Meals on Wheels on Friday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 27, despite the blizzard, snow-clogged roads and driving bans, even when they had to trudge through deep snow to do it.

"People were overwhelmed," said Rabbi Laizer Labkovski of the Center for Jewish Life in Amherst, who coordinates the volunteers providing kosher Meals on Wheels each week to more than 60 people from Clarence to downtown Buffalo. "People were so excited that we were able to get them food."

A Holocaust survivor burst into tears because she was thankful for the delivery of a meal.

Labkovski and his nonprofit organization have been delivering kosher meals twice a week for eight years throughout the area, with no interruption because of weather or even the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program is separate from FeedMore WNY's primary Meals on Wheels for the region.

The team of six or seven volunteers normally goes out on Tuesdays and Fridays each week, but last week, as the weather forecasts became more dire, and businesses and governments began to shut down in preparation, "we realized that Friday was going to be hard," Labkovski said.

So his cooks came in early on Thursday and stayed until 11 p.m. preparing the meals that would go out the next morning. Six volunteer deliverers assembled between 7 and 8 a.m. on Friday, and began delivering before the weather got too bad.

By Tuesday, the storm was mostly over, but the cleanup and recovery was just picking up, and Buffalo in particular had a ways to go. Travel bans or advisories were still in place in many areas, including Amherst, although Labkovski considers meal deliveries to the needy as essential.

While most of the volunteers were able to drive to their destinations, some had to walk part of the way from their cars.

One of the volunteers, Amy Sullivan, spent five hours walking through a couple feet of snow to make her rounds, including to the woman who lives on Taunton in North Buffalo.

To sign up for kosher meals, call 716-639-7600 or go online to www.jewishbuffalo.com. For FeedMore's broader Meals on Wheels program, call 716-822-2002 or go online to www.feedmorewny.org.