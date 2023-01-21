Neighbors say the state's plan to fix a deteriorating span over Cazenovia Creek is a bridge too far

Valerie Akau’ola has been complaining about the poor condition of the Route 20 bridge over Cazenovia Creek for about seven years.

"We watch this bridge crumble," she said. "Big, ginormous pieces of the bridge are falling down."

Concrete is crumbling from the historic concrete spandrel arch bridge, and two large steel supports have been placed on either end of the bridge. The arches, floor beams and spandrel columns supporting the deck system are deteriorated, and salt water leaks from the bridge joints to the bridge elements in winter. Emergency repairs were made four years ago due to the deteriorating concrete, according to New York State.

New York plans to replace the bridge, which was built in 1929, and then some.

And it is the "then some" that has Akau'ola and many of her neighbors upset. They say the project is going too far, adding improvements for pedestrians in an area where walking is a rarity and taking property from private landowners.

The state's plan calls for the bridge to be widened from three to five lanes, and the road north and south of the bridge – Transit Road to the north, Southwestern Boulevard to the south – will be widened, as well. Sidewalks and bike lanes also will be installed in the project, estimated to cost $39.5 million. Kinsley Road also would be realigned.

"Sidewalks will be included on the new bridge and north along U.S. Route 20 to Seneca Street to fill in a gap in the existing sidewalk network and improve pedestrian access to nearby restaurants, retail centers and other points of interest," said New York Department of Transportation spokeswoman Susan S. Surdej.

She said the state will "re-landscape the area once the project is completed to replace any trees and other vegetation disturbed by construction activities." Construction is to start early next year and be finished by the end of 2025, she said.

Neighbors want a safe bridge, but they have a problem with the widening of the road.

"We just wanted the bridge fixed," said Akau'ola, who lives next to the bridge on the West Seneca, Elma and Orchard Park border with her husband.

The state plans to purchase a total of 1.9 acres from 12 property owners and acquire the permanent easements/right of way from another five, according to the Draft Project Scoping Report/Final Design Report released in June.

"I do understand the bridge needs replacing. No one will argue with that," said Pauline Szylkowski, who has lived on Transit Road near the bridge for 50 years. "This was a country road, but no more."

And she and others said no one walks on the road.

"There is nobody who walks here. There's a Tim Hortons at the corner – no one walks there. They all drive," Szylkowski said.

The deck overhang was widened and the current road deck was added in 1968. The DOT report said the lanes on the bridge were reduced from four to three in 2019 to limit the load on the deck overhang.

Szylkowski's neighbor, Eileen Kranz, said the number of accidents went down when the road was converted from four to three lanes. The state is proposing to take a section of her front yard about 20 feet wide.

"It's going to go in the middle of my turnaround," she said, adding that pine trees that help reduce the noise from the road also will be taken.

"Where are we going to walk to?" she said. "There's no place to walk to."

Marcia Garcea said she opposes the sidewalks, and it will be difficult to keep them clear of snow.

"There's a lot of elderly people, including myself," she said. "I can't even keep up with my driveway."

Most of the widening of the road and taking of property will occur on the Elma side. Residents attended a DOT meeting in July, with many opposing the scope of the project.

"Our main concern was the widening of the road and taking of our property," said Tim Pawarski, calling the sidewalks a waste of taxpayer money.

"All our suggestions were reasonable and sound. But the officials from DOT didn't seem to care," Pawarski said.

A 90-foot long section from 15 to 18 feet wide will be taken from his front yard, he said, including at least one century old red oak tree.

"That's bringing all that traffic to our doorstep," he said. "It's very difficult now to get in and out of your driveway."

Akau’ola and her husband, Herbert Lewis, empathize with their neighbors, but they have different concerns. While they have a Transit Road address, their nearly nine-acre parcel is below the bridge along the bank of Cazenovia Creek.

The state wants a permanent easement on 8% of their land next to the current bridge foundation. There are trees in the area, which they fear will be torn down. And they said when the state used heavy equipment to make repairs on the bridge, it crushed the pavement on their driveway. They want the pavement replaced, but said the state has proposed crushed stone.

Akau'ola and her neighbors have written letters and signed petitions.

"No one will respond," she said. "You're disturbing the human beings. You're disrupting our community."

And they worry they will have to live with permanent easements, smaller yards and louder traffic.

"I'm not in a position to move. I guess I have to deal with it," Szylkowski said.