Neighbors raise water quality concerns in fight over Orchard Park retreat center expansion

New York State is investigating possible impacts to drinking water after residents noticed an oily substance in a ditch and creek near construction of a retreat center in Orchard Park.

Neighbors are challenging the expansion of the Disciples of the Divine Mercy in the Holy Face of Jesus retreat center on Newton Road, and have asked a State Supreme Court judge to halt construction, which started in the spring.

Expansion of ministry near Chestnut Ridge Park vexes neighbors in Orchard Park Some residents in the area of the Newton Road property want to know the purpose of the expansion. And the answer to one simple question: Is it a church or not?

They also called the state Department of Environmental Conservation recently, worried about the quality of their well water, the only source of water on the road near Chestnut Ridge Park.

The DEC investigated several reports relating to the construction, with the Spill Response unit and Environmental Conservation Police visiting the site on several occasions. The DEC determined there was no evidence of a spill affecting a nearby creek.

A complaint about water quality is being investigated by DEC and the state Health Department, according to the DEC.

"DEC takes every water quality issue very seriously to ensure there is full compliance with New York State's stringent environmental requirements for the protection of human health and the environment," the DEC said in an emailed statement.

Neighbors said they were unaware of the plans for the 2,300 square-foot expansion at 6131 Newton Road with increased parking until after it had been approved by the town.

The property is home to the Disciples of the Divine Mercy in the Holy Face of Jesus, a Catholic nonprofit lay group whose members pray and minister to the sick and dying.

After construction started on a retreat center and adjoining pond, neighbors noticed that when the pond was being dug, water levels in nearby wells dropped, including two that went dry, and those property owners had to drill new wells.

Nine neighbors calling themselves Friends of Chestnut Ridge contend that the project did not get the proper approval from Erie County planners, or obtain a state stormwater discharge permit, and that the addition is too close to the adjacent property. They want construction to stop until laws and the zoning ordinance are followed.

The petition in state Supreme Court names the town Planning and Zoning boards and the owners of the property, John and Kathleen Wabick, as well as the Disciples of the Divine Mercy in the Holy Face of Jesus. Orchard Park Town Attorney Timothy D. Gallagher and the Wabicks did not respond to requests for comment.

The Disciples of the Divine Mercy in the Holy Face of Jesus, led by the Wabicks, has been headquartered at the property on Newton Road for about six years.

State law requires a project to be referred to the county planning agency if it is within 500 feet of a county park, something the neighbors say was not done. The property abuts Chestnut Ridge Park, and the petition said the court "should issue an injunction concerning any further construction or use of the project until such time as a proper approval is obtained from Orchard Park."

The property is zoned for agricultural use. A church or a house of worship is allowed in that classification, but a retreat center is not.

The town zoning code does not allow a church building or accessory structure closer than 50 feet to a side lot, and neighbors contend the structure is closer than 50 feet to neighboring property.

"Nevertheless, the Planning Board and Town Board approved the applicant's site plan allowing construction significantly closer to the rear and side lot lines of the petitioners and their neighbors," court papers state.

"The approval of this project should be determined to be null and void, and it is respectfully submitted that an injunction enter until such time as all of the laws of the State of New York and the Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Orchard Park are fully complied with," the petition concludes.