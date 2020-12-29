Neighborhood Health Center buys Niagara Street site from Kaleida

The health center has been in the process of expanding in the Buffalo area, and will soon have a second office on Niagara Street. It is overhauling a warehouse and storage property at 1569 Niagara St., into another health clinic to the tune of $7.3 million. It had hoped to submit site plan approval in January, start construction in spring and complete the project mid-2022, but was forced by Buffalo's Zoning Board to make changes to its plans. Plans submitted earlier this month ran afoul of the city's Green Code, though the city did make some concessions.