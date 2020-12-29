Neighborhood Health Center buys Niagara Street site from Kaleida

A nonprofit medical care facility will cement its long-term presence on the West Side with the purchase of a building it has already occupied.
Neighborhood Health Center of Western New York will buy the office building at 300 Niagara St. from Kaleida Health. It paid just over $3 million in a cash deal.
Neighborhood Health opened the Niagara Street facility with Kaleida in 2011 to provide government subsidized primary health care to low-income patients. It was their third office together.
The office provides subsidized primary care and specialty care such as obstetrics, pediatrics, dentistry and behavioral health services. It serves 25,000 patients.
The health center has been in the process of expanding in the Buffalo area, and will soon have a second office on Niagara Street. It is overhauling a warehouse and storage property at 1569 Niagara St., into another health clinic to the tune of $7.3 million. It had hoped to submit site plan approval in January, start construction in spring and complete the project mid-2022, but was forced by Buffalo's Zoning Board to make changes to its plans. Plans submitted earlier this month ran afoul of the city's Green Code, though the city did make some concessions.
The second Niagara Street property will be home to an outpatient facility that is expected to care for 4,000 patients and create 35 new jobs.
Neighborhood Health has also relocated its Southtowns office, expanded its Blasdell facility and made additions at its Northwest office on Lawn Avenue.
Neighborhood Health Center is the region's largest federally qualified health center. It was formerly known as Northwest Buffalo Community Health Care Center. The Niagara Street site was formerly home to Columbus Hospital, which was founded in 1908 and closed in 1998.
