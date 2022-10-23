 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Need a screwdriver? Niagara Falls libraries will lend you one

Beginning Saturday, the two public libraries in Niagara Falls will not only lend books, but also screwdrivers, rakes and hammers, Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino reported.

The Tool Library service will offer a variety of small tools to anyone with a Nioga Library System library card in good standing who visits the Earl Brydges or LaSalle branches. Tools also are available to neighborhood groups, civic associations and block clubs.

The Tool Library is supported by Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity and the Niagara University Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement, which donated $20,000 in tools.

The Niagara Falls Library also plans to hold free instruction sessions on home improvement projects. The first one at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Earl Brydges Library, 1317 Portage Road, will be a workshop on hanging drywall led by Claudia Folsom, construction manager for Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

