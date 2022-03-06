Nearly 500 women-owned businesses rejected from MWBE program, but NY denies fraud concerns

State data obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request show most of the businesses denied certification by ESD were owned by women, not minorities.

In the last three years, WBE applications have accounted for 74% of the certification and recertification denials. The other 26% were for minority-owned businesses or businesses that sought certifications as being owned by a woman who was also a minority.

The state would not provide statistics for the total applications to both programs. But in 2019, a top Empire State Development official testified in court that the state rarely denied applicants.

"It's a very small percentage," testified Raymond Emanuel, director of certification for ESD. "I would say between 1% and 2%."

While Knight said the program is "underpinned with integrity," Crino, the retired state investigator, said it was not hard for him to find instances of fraud or businesses that were let into the program but later kicked out.

State Inspector General cites minority business fraud on Southern Tier casino project Contractors evaded state rules requiring minority or women-owned businesses be hired for portions of the $44 million Tioga Downs casino job, the State Inspector General’s Office said in documents made public today.