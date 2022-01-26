Nearly 45% of Lake Erie is frozen over

Lake Erie was wide open at the start of the new year and, slowly, about 15% of the lake was frozen over with ice by Jan. 15, according to statistics compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on its website.

As of Tuesday, nearly 45% of the lake was covered in ice following a few days of freezing temperatures, bringing the ice coverage closer to its seasonal average.

Mid-February is typically when maximum ice cover occurs, according to Margaret Lansing, a spokeswoman with the NOAA.

While the ice cover of the lake does have an impact on lake-effect snow, the ice cover will shut off the snow machine only if the lake is completely covered, said Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

The ice still has to have the right amount of thickness. "If there are just the slightest breaks in the ice, we can still get lake-effect bands forming and snow accumulations," Kenyon said.

