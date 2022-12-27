Nearly 4,000 households in Buffalo remain without electricity

About 5,600 customers remained without power Tuesday morning in Erie County, with about 70% of those in the City of Buffalo, according to National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas.

As of about 8 a.m., these were the latest outage numbers from the utilities:

• Buffalo - 3,917

• Amherst - 564

• Kenmore - 550

• Cheektowaga - 223

• Town of Tonawanda - 217

• Niagara County - 86

• Lackawanna - 68

Close to 30,000 customers had no electricity at the peak of the storm and its immediate aftermath.

On Monday afternoon, about 12,500 households in Erie County were without power, down from about 23,000 on Sunday night, according to state officials.

At the height of the storm, more than 20,000 households in Buffalo were without electricity, city officials said.