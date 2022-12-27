 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Nearly 4,000 households in Buffalo remain without electricity

  • Updated
Moving mountains

Heavy equipment is used to clear snow from Richmond Avenue, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. 

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
About 5,600 customers remained without power Tuesday morning in Erie County, with about 70% of those in the City of Buffalo, according to National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas.

As of about 8 a.m., these were the latest outage numbers from the utilities:

• Buffalo - 3,917

• Amherst - 564

• Kenmore - 550

• Cheektowaga - 223

• Town of Tonawanda - 217

• Niagara County - 86

• Lackawanna - 68

Close to 30,000 customers had no electricity at the peak of the storm and its immediate aftermath.

On Monday afternoon, about 12,500 households in Erie County were without power, down from about 23,000 on Sunday night, according to state officials.

At the height of the storm, more than 20,000 households in Buffalo were without electricity, city officials said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Related to this story

Hochul seeks federal disaster declaration for Erie, Genesee counties

Gov. Kathy Hochul has formally asked President Biden for a federal emergency disaster declaration for Erie and Genesee counties, enabling the region to obtain immediate direct aid to support the ongoing response, search-and-rescue, and recovery efforts after the deadly blizzard.

