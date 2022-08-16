Nearly $300,000 in environmental impact grants awarded to three local organizations

Three Buffalo-area organizations dedicated to improving the environment and public health are receiving nearly $300,000 in state Environmental Justice Community Impact Grants, State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced.

Groundwork Buffalo was awarded $100,000 for its East Side Rising Garden Beds, which will offer jobs and training to raise fresh produce for local residents.

The North Tonawanda Botanical Garden Organization will get $99,580 for the second phase of its Green Innovation Project, which teaches residents about native plants and sustainable gardening.

The Massachusetts Avenue Project will be given $95,800 to support its Origins Project, which provides instruction and resources for healthy approaches to soil and water usage for urban growers.

They are part of $3.1 million in grants awarded to 32 organizations across the state.