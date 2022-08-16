 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nearly $300,000 in environmental impact grants awarded to three local organizations

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Three Buffalo-area organizations dedicated to improving the environment and public health are receiving nearly $300,000 in state Environmental Justice Community Impact Grants, State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced.

Groundwork Buffalo was awarded $100,000 for its East Side Rising Garden Beds, which will offer jobs and training to raise fresh produce for local residents.

The North Tonawanda Botanical Garden Organization will get $99,580 for the second phase of its Green Innovation Project, which teaches residents about native plants and sustainable gardening.

The Massachusetts Avenue Project will be given $95,800 to support its Origins Project, which provides instruction and resources for healthy approaches to soil and water usage for urban growers.

They are part of $3.1 million in grants awarded to 32 organizations across the state.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US abortion rights: Florida clinics overwhelmed by patients from other states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News