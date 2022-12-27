Nearly 2,700 households in Buffalo remain without electricity

The number of Buffalo households still without power shrank to almost 2,700 Tuesday afternoon, down from nearly 4,000 in the city earlier in the day, according to National Grid.
About 3,900 customers remained without power countywide on Tuesday afternoon, according to National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas.
As of about 2:15 p.m., these were the latest outage numbers from the utilities:
- Stranded motorists have blizzard slumber party at Target on Walden Avenue
- 17 dead, desperation grows on Buffalo blizzard Day 3: 'Not the Christmas that we wanted'
- National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm coming. Here's what's expected
- 28 people confirmed dead in Buffalo Niagara blizzard; city deaths rise to 20
- Thruway, I-290, 400, 219 reopen; only I-190 in Erie County is still closed
- Storm turns 'wickedly bad': 47,000 without power in Buffalo Niagara; winds as high as 79 mph
- With no electricity to power a ventilator, a desperate mother fights to keep her baby alive
- 'A ton of people stuck': Motorists stranded in blizzard all over Erie County
- Blizzard warning issued for 4 Western New York counties
- Winds, significant snowfall to blow into Western New York on Friday
- What to expect in the next 36 hours: Blizzard warning ends, replaced by winter storm warning
- Bills QB Josh Allen continues his tradition of giving great holiday gifts with latest entry
- Zero visibility, whiteouts strand drivers as storm wallops Western New York
- Nightmare before Christmas in Town of Tonawanda
- After a long night of rescues, Erie County deputies reach child trapped in a car
About 5,600 Erie County customers had been without power at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Close to 30,000 customers had no electricity at the peak of the storm and its immediate aftermath.
On Monday afternoon, about 12,500 households in Erie County were without power, down from about 23,000 on Sunday night, according to state officials.
At the height of the storm, more than 20,000 households in Buffalo were without electricity, city officials said.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.