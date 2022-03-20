Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers enlisted with the Oath Keepers, but many have drifted away

“I received a letter from them that had a pocket-sized copy of the U.S. Constitution, some stickers, and I think maybe some pamphlets or something but don't really remember, and it all wound up in the trash,’’ said Brewer, the Army veteran in Jefferson County who told the group he owns armorer tools.

Brewer said he joined in 2015 and mentioned his military training and background as a way to identify with members.

“I had just left active duty and suddenly felt a bit lost and perhaps even useless after spending my entire adult life serving our country,” he told The News in an email. He said he grew concerned about the social unrest in Ferguson, Mo., following the police killing of Black teenager Michael Brown. Brewer said he was upset by the destruction and that a sniper, in apparent retribution, killed five police officers in Dallas.

Brewer thought the Oath Keepers were turning up to help law enforcement. But he saw negative press about them, too, and became glad he never really got involved aside from paying for an initial membership. As for Jan. 6, 2021: “I would not have taken part in any such activities,” Brewer said, “and I'm frankly embarrassed that there is any linkage at all between myself and something like that.”