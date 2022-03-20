Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers enlisted with the Oath Keepers, but many have drifted away

Leaked records shows that years before they joined in storming the nation's Capitol, the right-wing "Oath Keepers" took in hundreds of members from across New York.
Some said they were ready for action.
“I’m talented in recon and able and willing to aid in removing any and all possible threats,” Chaz Rossow of Cheektowaga told the Oath Keepers as he became a member. “Vest and firearms with night vision equipment in hand and ready to go.”
“Able to assist in storage, organizing and loading of food, water and weapons caches,” Larry J. Colson of Rochester told the Oath Keepers when he joined. “Willing to do whatever is necessary to help my fellow Oath Keepers!”
“I will not do anything illegal, but I will protect the values of the Constitution at all costs,” wrote Joshua Brewer of Jefferson County. The combat veteran went on to say he can reload ammunition, has a healthy supply of reloading materials and a full complement of armorer tools.
Irene Adamczuk of Rochester wrote that she could do “almost anything needed in a crisis.”
“I know how to shoot,” she added.
The Oath Keepers call themselves the "Guardians of the Republic." The Anti-Defamation League describes them as a loose collection of right-wing, anti-government extremists who, like other players in the militia movement, suspect a shadowy conspiracy has co-opted the federal government and intends to strip Americans of their rights.
New York's membership roll features almost 2,000 names and, over the years, included police officers, prison guards and a high-ranking member of the New York Guard, a companion agency to the National Guard. But members also have drifted away or left outright because, some said, they misjudged what the organization stood for.
Colson, for example, said he was never active. Brewer, the veteran from Jefferson County, said he's embarrassed that his fleeting association with the Oath Keepers provides a link, however faint, between him and the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
Military training
The Oath Keepers differ from most militia groups by recruiting current and former military personnel, law enforcement officers and first responders, all of whom took the oath to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
Catrina Doxsee studies the militia movement for the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C., think tank. She said military or law enforcement training enhances the skills needed to manage an operation or carry out violence.
"It is very concerning," she said. “But particularly on the law enforcement side, there is the concern that people who are tasked with enforcing the laws within the United States, previously and currently, may also be pledging allegiance to this group that is specifically working against the power of the federal government or state government.”
None of the New Yorkers charged in the Capitol riot is named on New York's roll of Oath Keepers. But Oath Keepers were among those accused of forcibly entering the building on Jan. 6, 2021, to prevent the transfer of power to the winner of the presidential election, Joseph R. Biden. The Oath Keepers contingents stood out, federal prosecutors say, because they used the single-file “stack formation” taught by the military to move through the crowd.
An indictment charges Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes of Texas and 10 others with sedition. It also describes Rhodes as an early advocate for storming the halls of power. According to prosecutors: The day Biden was projected as the winner, Rhodes messaged Oath Keepers leadership to say they “must now do what the people of Serbia did when Milosevic stole the election. Refuse to accept it and march en masse on the nation’s Capitol.”
Daniel Devlin of Buffalo, who served in the Vietnam War and worked in law enforcement in Phoenix said he has served as the head of the Oath Keepers in New York since the 2017 death of its previous president.
He said the Oath Keepers in New York have transitioned away from the national group as the national group becomes more fragmented. Still, he is not ready to criticize the people who marched on the Capitol, people who "believed the Constitution was not being adhered to," he said.
"I just don't want people to think that people associated with Oath Keepers or even the concept are automatically thinking about overthrowing the government," he said. "People on Jan. 6 were not interested in overthrowing the government, they were interested in defending it and supporting it and making sure it worked the way, they believe, it should work.
"And then," he said, "there were some people who, I don't know what they were doing."
The national organization did not respond to requests for comment for this article. But lawyers for Rhodes are providing both him and, in effect, his organization with a vigorous defense as they try to free him pending trial.
“Despite the attempts to portray the Oath Keepers as an offensive paramilitary group intent on overthrowing the American Government,’’ the lawyers wrote in a brief, “the facts show that these characterizations are untrue, unfounded and almost always stem from those who simply disagree with their stated mission.”
The Oath Keepers provide security at conservative rallies, and that’s what they were doing on Jan. 6, the lawyers say. Yes, they used the stack formation taught by the military as one of “the best ways to enter an unknown and/or hostile situation,” the lawyers wrote, but went on to say that one stack soon left the building to escort some beleaguered Capitol Police officers to safety.
Uniformed members
Support Local Journalism
In January 2021, the Oath Keepers list of members featured almost 40,000 names, according to a roll that an insider turned over to a nonprofit site for news leaks called Distributed Denial of Secrets. The roll, obtained by The Buffalo News, shows about 1,980 of those people resided in New York.
Of those, 103 came from Erie County, more than any other county in the state except the more populous Long Island counties of Nassau and Suffolk and the smaller Hudson Valley county of Orange. The former head of the Oath Keepers in New York, State Police retiree John Wallace, lived in the Hudson Valley until his death.
Wallace retired from the State Police long before he joined the Oath Keepers in 2013. But he was not the only member with a law enforcement background.
Vincent Augeri, a State Police lieutenant on Long Island, joined in 2010 because he thought the Oath Keepers meshed with his generally conservative views, said a lawyer who spoke to The News for Augeri. But after joining online and paying the first-year fee, Augeri had no involvement, attorney Stephen G. DeNigris said. The lawyer said Augeri – who is "in a position where he investigates these groups from a law-enforcement perspective" – does not identify at all with what some Oath Keepers did on Jan. 6, 2021.
The State Police acknowledged that one of its troopers had been an Oath Keeper and, without using Augeri's name, said "the trooper was not an active member of the organization and did not violate any State Police policies."
Locally, Lackawanna Police Lt. David Darmstedter did not want to talk to The News about his involvement, which began in 2013, according to Oath Keepers records. Former NFTA Transit Officer Casey R. Coggins did not return telephone messages seeking comment about his name appearing on the roll.
A high-ranking employee of New York’s Division of Military and Naval Affairs joined in 2016. Lt. Col. Ed Keyrouze offered to recruit through his contacts in the New York Guard, a federally recognized self-defense force of 400 volunteers that serves as an auxiliary to New York’s National Guard. It falls under the umbrella of the Division of Military and Naval Affairs, which investigated Keyrouze's involvement when it came to light last year.
“He joined the Oath Keepers under the impression that it was a motorcycle group for former military people and members of law enforcement,” said division spokesman Eric Durr. “He heard nothing from the group and let his membership lapse after one year.” The review concluded Keyrouze “was not aware of the group's political philosophy, and that he had never been actively involved,” Durr said.
Current and former employees in the state corrections system have joined the Oath Keepers, but those who spoke to The News said they drifted away. Frederick L. Germain of Rochester, for example, told the Oath Keepers when he joined that he was a certified firearms instructor and an instructor on "law enforcement general topics." But the Oath Keepers “didn’t look like they aligned with my principles,” Germain told The News. Refusing to elaborate, the now-retired parole official said he left the Oath Keepers after one year.
Justin Von Der Heyde, who works at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County, said he joined in 2014 hoping the Oath Keepers would somehow help thwart the SAFE Act, then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s landmark legislation to regulate assault rifles. Von Der Heyde said he never attended meetings or participated as a member.
The Oath Keepers roll indicates Corey Mogavero, who works at the Wende Correctional Facility, signed up for an annual membership in 2014, but he says he only agreed to accept the newsletter and soon realized he had no interest in the group.
Timothy A. Lewalski of Alden, who state records show also works at Wende, told the Oath Keepers he was a Department of Corrections sergeant. He did not return a Buffalo News message seeking comment.
The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision blocks an employee from affiliating with a group that will interfere with “the impartial and effective performance of their duties." But that restriction alone does not bar Oath Keepers membership.
Regardless, the state prison and parole system expressed concern about any employee joining the Oath Keepers if that leads to illegal or unethical conduct.
The News found other instances when the names of Oath Keepers matched the names of law enforcement officers in New York but could not conclude they were the same people.
Their true numbers?
Rhodes, who founded the Oath Keepers in 2009, has said the organization has tens of thousands of members. The roll obtained by The News contains about 38,000 names nationwide. However, the number of people who consider themselves active members could be far less. The Anti-Defamation League estimates some 1,000 to 3,000 members are active Oath Keepers, though the League admits the group’s influence extends beyond that number.
Every New Yorker who spoke to The News about their involvement said they no longer participate in the Oath Keepers, if they ever did. That includes those who had once expressed zeal for the cause.
“I received a letter from them that had a pocket-sized copy of the U.S. Constitution, some stickers, and I think maybe some pamphlets or something but don't really remember, and it all wound up in the trash,’’ said Brewer, the Army veteran in Jefferson County who told the group he owns armorer tools.
Brewer said he joined in 2015 and mentioned his military training and background as a way to identify with members.
“I had just left active duty and suddenly felt a bit lost and perhaps even useless after spending my entire adult life serving our country,” he told The News in an email. He said he grew concerned about the social unrest in Ferguson, Mo., following the police killing of Black teenager Michael Brown. Brewer said he was upset by the destruction and that a sniper, in apparent retribution, killed five police officers in Dallas.
Brewer thought the Oath Keepers were turning up to help law enforcement. But he saw negative press about them, too, and became glad he never really got involved aside from paying for an initial membership. As for Jan. 6, 2021: “I would not have taken part in any such activities,” Brewer said, “and I'm frankly embarrassed that there is any linkage at all between myself and something like that.”
Colson, the Rochester resident who once offered to store weapons caches, says he still has a favorable view of the Oath Keepers to the extent that they are “committed to upholding the Constitution.” But he’s not active and never was, he said. “I really fell by the wayside, to be honest,“ he said.
Adamczuk, the Rochester woman who told the organization she can shoot, refused to comment on her participation.
Rossow, who told the Oath Keepers he was “willing to aid in removing any and all possible threats,” did not respond to several requests for an interview.
The Oath Keepers organization has been dented. Facebook lists it as a “militarized social movement” and banned it from the platform. So did Twitter. Its founder is in jail, accused of participating in a seditious conspiracy. Federal prosecutors have secured cooperation from the head of Alabama's Oath Keepers, who has pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in the Capitol breach.
Devlin, the head of New York's membership, said he wants to rename it the "New York God and Country Oath Keepers," to distinguish it from militia-style organizations.
"Some people have chosen various groups of Oath Keepers in order to stress the importance of people honoring their oath. Oath Keepers here in New York, under my leadership, they are focused on that. There may be other people in New York who want to go the militarized aspect, and they are calling themselves Oath Keepers. They are separate from us."
The national organization's website still carries an appeal for new members, and offers visitors a way to donate to Rhodes' legal fund.
“The online activity of the group has continued more or less at the same rate,” said Doxsee, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “There is still a lot of online discussion continuing to spread the conspiracy theories and the ideology of the group online..."
The Oath Keepers organization or its remnants, she said, “will continue to add to this extremist ideology and mythology of the so-called patriots defending freedoms from a tyrannical government.”