Nearby fire closes Walden Avenue

Walden Avenue, from Peppy Place to Anderson Road, was closed to traffic as local firefighters battled a blaze at a structure on Dale Road near the Walden Galleria, according to a tweet by the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Assistant Chief Brian Gould of the Cheektowaga Police said in an email that the Cheektowaga Emergency Communications Center started receiving calls about the fire shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the building at 1746 Dale Road was heavily engulfed in flames, Gould said.

He said the building was being used for storage by a private person and was not an operating business.

As a result of the remote location of the building, firefighters needed to cross Walden Avenue with their fire hoses, Gould said.

Walden was closed in both directions between Galleria Drive and Thruway Plaza Drive, he said.

According to a tweet from the Cheektowaga Police Department, the stretch of Walden was reopened shortly after 10 p.m.

