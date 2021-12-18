 Skip to main content
Near-record December outflows ordered by Lake Ontario board
Flooding

The International Joint Commission has identified climate change as the primary cause of higher water levels on the Great Lakes and the flooding that has occurred along the south shore of Lake Ontario. This 2019 file photo shows Krull Park Beach in Olcott completely submerged.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

The third-highest December outflow rates on record have been ordered by the board that controls how much water leaves Lake Ontario.

The International Lake-Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board said Friday that it intends to continue sending more water than usual out of the lake all winter, past the power dam at Massena and down the St. Lawrence River.

It ordered the high flows because this was the third-wettest fall since lake records began in 1918. The lake is 13.4 inches above its long-term mid-December average.

From Sept. 1 to Dec. 1, Lake Ontario rose 1.2 inches, instead of its average seasonal decline of 11.4 inches during that period.

The higher-than-usual water levels don't necessarily mean 2022 will be another flood year, the board said. In December 2019, the lake was 5 inches higher than now, yet there was no flooding in 2020.

As of Saturday, 2.25 million gallons of water were flowing past the dam every second. The water level at Olcott was 25.5 inches below flood stage.

