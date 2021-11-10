NCIDA OKs tax breaks for truck stop, heating company

A new truck stop to be built near I-190 in the Town of Niagara will be bolstered through a decade of tax incentives.

The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency voted unanimously Wednesday to grant 10 years of reduced property taxes, along with exemptions from paying sales tax on building materials and equipment and from the county mortgage recording tax.

Quicklee's, an Avon-based chain, will offer restaurant and vehicle services in an $8.2 million, 12,000-square-foot building to be built on an 8-acre site on Porter Road.

The retail project, which is to create 20 jobs within three years, was approved based on an exception covering "distressed areas," NCIDA attorney Mark J. Gabriele said.

Also approved Wednesday was a 15-year tax break for another Town of Niagara project – a 4,500-square-foot addition to Duncan's Heating and Cooling Corp. on Hyde Park Boulevard.

The $580,000 project will allow Duncan's to add nine jobs to its current workforce of 34.

