NCIDA gives Niagara Falls hotel a break on unpaid tax incentives

A Niagara Falls hotel, which is supposed to reopen soon after a major makeover, won't be sanctioned despite failing to make its payments in lieu of taxes.

The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency decided Wednesday not to declare Rupal Corp. in default, because of the serious blows the Covid-19 pandemic dealt to the hospitality industry.

The NCIDA board instead green-lighted a refinancing for the hotel. After it is completed, the PILOT will be paid, NCIDA attorney Mark J. Gabriele said. The county is owed almost $6,660. City and school costs were not available Wednesday.

In February 2019, the NCIDA granted a 10-year tax break for Rupal's conversion of the former EconoLodge, 200 Rainbow Blvd., into a 54-room boutique hotel, so far unnamed.

The grand opening is expected soon, NCIDA Executive Director Susan C. Langdon said.

Last year, the NCIDA created an emergency loan program to help Falls hotels make PILOT payments. But Gabriele said Rupal didn't apply because its primary lender refused to let Rupal take on more debt.

