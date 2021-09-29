NCIDA approves Catholic Health bonding request

Catholic Health received authority to issue up to $90 million worth of tax-exempt bonds Wednesday.

"We think the borrowing is likely to be in the $85 million range," Milan K. Tyler, attorney for Catholic Health, told the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency board, which unanimously approved the bonding authority during a conference call.

The bonds will help pay for nearly $100 million worth of projects.

Most of the money – about $61 million, Tyler said – will be applied toward construction of the new $73 million Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital.

But the package includes other projects, including an upgrade of the cardiac catheterization labs at Mercy Hospital; new pathology equipment at Sisters of Charity Hospital; and elevator modernization and brick repointing at Mercy, Sisters, Mount St. Mary's and Kenmore Mercy hospitals.

No new jobs will be created, but there will be numerous construction jobs, said David P. Macholz, Catholic Health's chief financial officer, who said the project would be financially impossible without the bonding.

