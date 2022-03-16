NCAA fans: Come for the basketball, stay for Buffalo's weck, wings and beer-battered fish

"This is going to be an epic week in Buffalo," said David Schutte, owner of Oliver's and Creekview restaurants and Britesmith Brewing.

'Coming to the Mecca'

Out-of-towners may not know it, but Buffalo punches above its weight as a food town, according to people in the industry here.

Beyond a wide selection of restaurants, Buffalo can take credit for inventing – or improving on – a collection of regional foods that's impressive for a city of its size, said Brian Hayden, a Buffalo booster and author of the forthcoming book, "111 Places in Buffalo That You Must Not Miss."

Buffalo can point to chicken wings and beef on weck as its own contributions to the culinary Hall of Fame. And, some restaurateurs said, this city's fish fry and pizza can hold their own with the versions found just about anywhere else.

Visitors can't leave town without first trying the food that's synonymous with Buffalo.

"First of all, I think people know they're coming to the Mecca," Cerza said. "That's like going to Rome to see the Vatican."