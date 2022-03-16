NCAA fans: Come for the basketball, stay for Buffalo's weck, wings and beer-battered fish

Forget Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor.
In Buffalo, which will host thousands of college sports fans over the next few days, the top seeds are wings, beef on weck and fish fry.
Those visitors are coming from as far as South Dakota and New Mexico for six NCAA men's basketball tournament games Thursday and Saturday at KeyBank Center.
Most likely have never been to Western New York before, so it's a chance for this area to put its best culinary foot forward – and to tell some of our history through our food.
Buffalo News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau has had more than his share of Buffalo fare. Here are his favorite spots for a fish fry, wings and beef on weck.
"It's a surprise," said Drew Cerza, our "Wing King" and organizer of the National Buffalo Wing Festival. "It's Buffalo's secret weapon: food."
Sure, it's possible to walk into just about any sports bar in America and order something from the menu called "Buffalo wings." But wings land differently in the 716.
That's why local restaurateurs and industry boosters hope the fans flocking to Buffalo swing by their favorite taverns and neighborhood establishments for just-crispy-enough wings, flaky beer-battered haddock, thinly sliced beef piled high on a kimmelweck roll or cup 'n char pepperoni pizza.
They'll know they've succeeded if the visiting basketball fans return home with light wallets and full stomachs.
"This is going to be an epic week in Buffalo," said David Schutte, owner of Oliver's and Creekview restaurants and Britesmith Brewing.
'Coming to the Mecca'
Out-of-towners may not know it, but Buffalo punches above its weight as a food town, according to people in the industry here.
Beyond a wide selection of restaurants, Buffalo can take credit for inventing – or improving on – a collection of regional foods that's impressive for a city of its size, said Brian Hayden, a Buffalo booster and author of the forthcoming book, "111 Places in Buffalo That You Must Not Miss."
Buffalo can point to chicken wings and beef on weck as its own contributions to the culinary Hall of Fame. And, some restaurateurs said, this city's fish fry and pizza can hold their own with the versions found just about anywhere else.
Visitors can't leave town without first trying the food that's synonymous with Buffalo.
"First of all, I think people know they're coming to the Mecca," Cerza said. "That's like going to Rome to see the Vatican."
Every local wing fan has a favored place to eat them and is particular about how they should be served.
Count even Charlie "Charlie the Butcher" Roesch among that group. He prefers Brennan's Bowery Bar, in Clarence. "They're big wings, they're crispy," Roesch said.
Hayden urges visitors to head to off the beaten path, neighborhood taverns such as the Nine-Eleven Tavern in South Buffalo, where the late owner and chef Mark Gress personally served up the wings for four decades before passing the secret sauce recipe along to his daughter Paige.
"Every order of wings is arranged almost like a work of art," said Hayden, who now manages public relations for the Buffalo History Museum. "It's the most Instagrammable plate of wings in Buffalo."
Cerza, because of his official position in the wing universe, said he can't be seen as playing favorites. But he pointed to the the stops on the Buffalo Wing Trail as examples boasting character or an interesting spin on the dish.
While some Buffalonians steer clear of the purported birthplace of the wing, or at least the Buffalo-style version of the wing, Cerza said, "I think you have to pay homage to the Anchor Bar."
Joe Jerge, owner of Mulberry Italian Ristorante in Lackawanna, started serving wings about seven or eight years ago because the Buffalo Bills offensive line would ask for them when they came into his establishment.
"I always tell people that Eric Wood made our wings famous," Jerge said of the now-retired Bills center.
Mulberry's, which is about a 12-minute drive from the KeyBank Center, prepares just three kinds of wings: Buffalo-style, Calabrian chili-honey and spicy barbecue.
Singing sandwich's praises
Beef on weck used to be little-known outside Buffalo. However, social media, food TV shows and proselytizing from people like Roesch have spread the gospel of the beef on weck to a wider audience.
Still, Buffalo is the place to go for the sandwich defined by its simplicity: roll, thinly sliced roast beef, au jus and horseradish.
"I grew up eating beef on weck at Schwabl's," said Maura Crawford, owner of CoCo Bar & Bistro downtown.
Schawbl's, which dates to 1837, is one of the few spots left where the beef is carved to order on site and is known for sides of pickled beets and German potato salad.
Schutte serves a traditional beef on weck at Creekview in Williamsville but experiments with "cheek on weck" sliders, made with beef cheek, at Britesmith in the village.
Roesch, now 73, started working at his family's butcher shop in the Broadway Market when he was about 13 years old.
His restaurants have a well-known fan: JoAnn Falletta, music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. "Charlie's rolls are the best -- crunchy, salty and with lots of caraway seeds. I actually alternate between beef on weck and turkey on weck (my favorite)," she said in an email.
Friday night fish fry
Unlike wings and weck, Buffalo didn't come up with the idea of the Friday fish fry all on its own. The concept grew popular in blue-collar, heavily Catholic communities in a belt stretching from Boston to Chicago.
At its best, you're getting a giant slab of haddock that sprawls across the plate, with french fries, potato salad, coleslaw and a slice of bread at a minimum – with a cold beer on the side.
Hayden prefers Gene McCarthy's fish fry, which is battered in beer brewed at the tavern's adjoining Old First Ward Brewing Co.
"It's this sort of fun combination of the old Buffalo and new Buffalo coming together," Hayden said.
Mulberry's serves a fish fry on Fridays during Lent, with homemade lazy pierogi as a side, but when Jerge dines out he prefers the version served at Hoak's Restaurant in Hamburg.
If basketball fans aren't stuffed enough by now, they can grab a slice of cup-and-char pizza, prepared with a special kind of pepperoni that curls up and crisps up on its edge during the baking process, leaving tiny pools of grease in the cups.
Bocce Club Pizza on Bailey Avenue is one of the best-known purveyors of this pizza. In general, Buffalo-style pizza has a thicker crust than New York-style pizza but a thinner crust than a Chicago-style pie.
We haven't even discussed the many platters of corned beef that will be served this weekend for the St. Patrick's Day holiday, the numerous breweries that have opened in recent years – nor another, polarizing local delicacy.
"We didn't even talk about sponge candy," Hayden said.
Given how polarizing that topic is locally – to some, it's a cube of chewy, chocolate heaven; to others, it's cardboard dipped in chocolate – perhaps that's best. We don't want to fight in front of our guests.