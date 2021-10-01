NBA great Cliff Robinson to be remembered in weekend event in Buffalo

An event to remember the late Cliff Robinson will be held this weekend at Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave.

The event, which is free and open to the public, runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will include live music and guest speakers.

Robinson, a Buffalo native who died in August of last year at age 53, was a star at Riverside High School and the University of Connecticut. He had an 18-year career in the NBA.

