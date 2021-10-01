 Skip to main content
NBA great Cliff Robinson to be remembered in weekend event in Buffalo
NBA great Cliff Robinson to be remembered in weekend event in Buffalo

Cliff Robinson (copy)

Cliff Robinson, an early star in UConn’s rise to power and longtime top sixth man in the NBA, died Aug. 29.

 AP FILE, 2004

An event to remember the late Cliff Robinson will be held this weekend at Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave.

The event, which is free and open to the public, runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will include live music and guest speakers.

Robinson, a Buffalo native who died in August of last year at age 53, was a star at Riverside High School and the University of Connecticut. He had an 18-year career in the NBA.

