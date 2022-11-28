 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Nazi memorabilia auction draws anger

  • Updated
  • 0
Nazi Youth pistol

Screenshot of a pistol given by the Nazi Youth leader to Adolf Hitler in 1933 that was sold for $1,300 Sunday by Clarence-based Schultz Auctioneers. 
Support this work for $1 a month

Connie Hoyt was horrified to see a raft of swastikas on flags, uniforms and other items after going online Sunday for the third day of a three-day auction to check on a bid she placed for a painting.

An engraved pistol allegedly given to Adolf Hitler in April 1933 by Baldur von Schirach, leader of the Hitler Youth, sold for $1,300. Two copies of Hitler's "Mein Kampf" sold for $325. A Third Reich Luftwaffe enlisted men's hat sold for $750.

They were among 37 lots of World War II-era Nazi memorabilia auctioned Sunday by Schultz Auctioneers in Clarence, owned by Kelly Schultz.

"We just saw the former president of the United States having dinner with a Holocaust denier, and here they are having a sale of this garbage," Hoyt said, referring to Donald Trump's dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 22 with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and antisemite Ye, formerly Kanye West. "I just can't believe that anybody collects it. If it were in a museum, then maybe."

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Hoyt alerted her husband, Sam, the former state assemblyman, who posted information about the auction on Facebook, encouraging people to express their feelings about the Nazi mementos by calling or emailing the auctioneer.

Nazi German Auction Items (copy)

Schultz Auctioneers sold Nazi Germany World War II artifacts on Sunday, the second time in six months it's done so. Here is a screenshot of some of the items sold in June.

This is the second time Schultz has drawn fire for selling Nazi memorabilia, after doing something similar in June. A phone message and email seeking Schultz's comment were not returned.

"The Jewish community abhors this kind of sale of Nazi memorabilia," said Rob Goldberg, chief executive officer of the Buffalo Jewish Federation. "The enthusiasm for it and the significant rise globally of hatred that is both antisemitism and directed toward others seen as different needs to be called out."

The sale of World War II memorabilia, including Nazi artifacts, has long been popular in the United States. Some were brought back to this country by U.S. Army veterans as war souvenirs. 

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Auction of Nazi items, AR-15 style rifles sparks criticism

Auction of Nazi items, AR-15 style rifles sparks criticism

Critics are condemning a Northtowns auction that features World War II-era Nazi paraphernalia as inappropriate. Available will be an item that includes a derogatory term for Blacks and the same model of assault rifle used in the Tops Markets attack.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study: Mars used to be a giant ocean

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News