'Nature as a refuge': Final design for the Riverline is unveiled
The final concept design for an urban nature trail that follows an unused railroad corridor minutes from downtown was unveiled Monday.

The design for the Riverline calls for a crushed limestone path to continue through woodlands, meadows and wetlands beginning at Moore and Miami streets, using existing berms and adding bridges to maintain elevation. The trail would end 1.5-miles later on a half-bridge that extends over the Buffalo River, across from the Tesla plant.

The cost to transform the land and make it accessible has a preliminary price tag of $30 million to $50 million, largely depending on a structural engineering analysis of existing bridges. A need for brownfield remediation would be determined during an environmental review.

"We've reached a significant milestone in the development of the Riverline," said Nancy Smith, the Western New York Land Conservancy's executive director. "We look forward with great enthusiasm to working with the community and bringing to life this design, centered on the idea of nature as a refuge."

Riverline-Nature

This rendering of the 1.5-mile Riverline shows the nature refuge it is conceived to be.

The route calls for several access points, gardens and nature-based recreation as it runs through the Old First Ward, Perry and Valley neighborhoods. The trail would connect to parks and kayak launches along the Buffalo River, and to trails that go to Canalside, the Outer Harbor and Larkinville.

The four-year process to design the Riverline included extensive community outreach. Anthony Armstrong, the project manager, said the organization strived from the outset to be sensitive to the concerns of the people who live along the proposed trail that would also protect  parking spaces. 

Entrances were designed to respect the character of the neighborhoods, Armstrong said, with gateways at intersections offering high-profile public access points and neighborhood connectors providing less-recognized entry for those who live along the route.   

The land is owned by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which has supported project planning and design work. It's expected that the NFTA will lease the property to the Western New York Land Conservancy.   

The trail has three main components: the Del, the Junctures and the Basswoods.

The plan emphasizes seclusion and nature, with social activities along the streets.

The Riverline -- Moore

This rendering of an entry plaza is imagined at Moore and Miami streets, where the trail would begin in the Old First Ward. 

The Del

The Del would begin at Moore with a planned entry plaza that people coming from Canalside or Ohio Street would enter. The route would start with a winding trail up the existing slope and then become a linear trail with houses often on either side, though usually out of sight.

Many of the plants and trees there now are invasive species that will need to be removed.

"There is no intention of clear cutting," Armstrong said. "It's more about how to save the good stuff while taking away the invasives."

There's also a potential sledding hill there, Armstrong said, to go with snowshoeing in the winter.  

The first of a series of protected crossings would occur at Louisiana Street, allowing people to stay high off the ground.

Armstrong said that once there are funds to begin, it's likely that the approximate one-half mile stretch from Moore to Hamburg Street – about one-third of the trail's length – would be constructed first. 

Riverline -- Bridge

A rendering of a pedestrian bridge that connects people to the trail.

The Junctures

The Junctures, the smaller middle section, would start at Sidway Street and use a long pedestrian bridge to take people over a flat stretch of land and railroad tracks into Red Jacket Riverfront Park.

The Basswoods

The trail would then enter the Basswoods phase, offering nature that's less obstructed and more abundant before arriving at a half-bridge with two levels planned for viewing. 

"The Riverline will be a destination like none other enjoyed by residents and visitors alike that embraces the region's unique history and environment," said Rep. Brian Higgins, who is attempting to deliver federal funds for the project.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, and state senators Tim Kennedy and Sean Ryan also expressed their excitement and support Monday for the project.

