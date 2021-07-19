'Nature as a refuge': Final design for the Riverline is unveiled

The four-year process to design the Riverline included extensive community outreach. Anthony Armstrong, the project manager, said the organization strived from the outset to be sensitive to the concerns of the people who live along the proposed trail that would also protect parking spaces.

Entrances were designed to respect the character of the neighborhoods, Armstrong said, with gateways at intersections offering high-profile public access points and neighborhood connectors providing less-recognized entry for those who live along the route.

The land is owned by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which has supported project planning and design work. It's expected that the NFTA will lease the property to the Western New York Land Conservancy.

The trail has three main components: the Del, the Junctures and the Basswoods.

The plan emphasizes seclusion and nature, with social activities along the streets.

The Del

The Del would begin at Moore with a planned entry plaza that people coming from Canalside or Ohio Street would enter. The route would start with a winding trail up the existing slope and then become a linear trail with houses often on either side, though usually out of sight.