Could forests and open space in Western New York rival the Adirondacks in the future?

One of the country’s most prominent advocates for land protection thinks there is potential to do just that in the Western New York Land Conservancy’s goal to create the Western New York Wildway.

The plan envisions a protected expanse of forest and other natural lands providing corridors for animals and plants needed to combat the loss of wildlife and biodiversity and dangers posed by climate change.

“The Western New York Wildway would be a way of protecting a really sizeable chunk of very important and beautiful and extremely biodiverse forest that is largely intact in the southern part of Western New York,” said Tony Hiss, a former staff writer for the New Yorker and author of “Rescuing the Planet: Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth,” published in 2021.

“In the same way that the remarkable project with the art museum will transform things, I think the Wildway is a chance to put Western New York on the map in terms of being known to the rest of the state in a way it’s never been thought of before,” said Hiss, referring to the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

“You would suddenly have a destination forest comparable to the Adirondacks, and a boost to the New York State effort to protect 30% of natural land within the state, where we’re now at about 20%,” he said.

Hiss spoke last month to The Buffalo News about the critical need to save biodiversity after speaking on the subject at Canisius College in a fundraiser for the Land Conservancy.

President Biden issued an executive order soon after taking office that established a national goal of conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and fresh water and 30% of U.S. ocean areas by 2030. The initiative is known as the 30x30 Vision to Conserve Nature.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last December committing New York State to 30x30, the only other state besides California to do so.

A meeting of 188 nations meeting in Montreal that month also chose 30x30 as a global goal.

Hiss calls for 50% of the earth to be set aside by 2050, but said getting to 30 by 30 would be a major step. He noted that it took the United States 150 years to set aside 15% of its land and water.

“Now the challenge is, can we double that in a decade?” he said.

His work is influenced by E.O. Wilson, a biologist, conservationist and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner who wrote the introduction to “Rescuing the Planet.”

Wilson, in his 2016 book “Half-Earth: Our Planet’s Fight for Life,” became the first to call for setting aside one-half of the world’s lands and seas to protect 85% of world ecosystems and species from extinction.

Hiss, 81, is the son of Alger Hiss, a former U.S. State Department official accused of espionage in a high-profile case in 1950 during the Red Scare, and later convicted of perjury.

The Western New York Wildway would create wildlife corridors from the Allegheny Mountain Range at the Pennsylvania border northward toward Lake Ontario to the Alabama Swamps, consisting of the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area and Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area. It would veer westward toward Lake Erie along Cattaraugus Creek before heading east toward Letchworth State Park, the Finger Lakes and across the Southern Tier.

The path would touch all eight counties of Western New York – Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming – and encompass some of the region’s most rural areas.

The 32-year-old Land Conservancy, which works to save forests, wetlands and farmland, is pursuing the $925,000 acquisition of the Floating Fen in Chautauqua County, a 223-acre forested property with an 8-acre marsh next to the recently protected College Lodge Forest in Brocton. The two areas, together, will form nearly 400 acres of protected land.

Hiss suggested following the model set when Adirondack Park was created in 1892 as a “blueline park,” in which a blue line was drawn on a map to designate land to be preserved, with state-owned and privately owned property coexisting side by side.

“Having Tony Hiss supporting what we are doing here has been amazing,” said Marisa Riggi, Land Conservancy deputy executive director for conservation. “’Rescuing the Planet’ is one of the books we all turn to in trying to figure out how other places around the country and the world are doing this landscape-scale work.”

The Western New York Wildway has the potential to encompass 1.1 million acres, about 28% of Western New York.

“Now that’s thinking big!” Hiss said.

Buffalonians can get a sample of the Wildway, he said, at Mossy Point, a 222-acre area protected by the Land Conservancy 23 miles southeast of City Hall in Wales.

When Hiss visited, he saw hemlock over 450 years old. A great-horned owl flew in front of him and perched on a nearby tree.

“The richness of that landscape is evident to anyone who wants to go and take a short walk almost within sight of the city itself,” Hiss said.

He said larger landscapes also are in need of protection due to the gravity of the situation across the globe.

“Science is telling us that 1 million species of plants and animal are at risk of extinction,” Hiss said. “That isn’t just a calamity but would be a colossal catastrophe for everything, including humanity as well.”

Despite the situation, Hiss said he finds encouragement by what he sees happening around the world.

“In addition to being an urgent situation, it’s one with a solution,” he said. “There are already so many people working hard to bring that solution into a reality.”