National Wing Festival to be held at Bills' Highmark Stadium
National Wing Festival to be held at Bills' Highmark Stadium

The 20th anniversary edition of the National Buffalo Wing Festival will be held at the home of the Buffalo Bills. 

The annual Labor Day weekend event will be held at Highmark Stadium, the festival announced early Wednesday morning.

The Sept. 4-5 festival has traditionally been held at the Buffalo Bisons' Sahlen Field. Last year's event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"Wingfest is a local staple and a national celebration. Hosting it at Highmark Stadium furthers our commitment to use the stadium for an increasing number of community events," said Pegula Sports & Entertainment executive vice president Ron Raccuia. "We’re proud to welcome the festival to the home of the Buffalo Bills."

This year's festival will operate at 50% capacity with five pre-ticketed sessions lasting three hours each, "to comfortably accommodate fans and ensure enough wings for all in attendance," the release stated. 

A total of 25,000 tickets will be available for the weekend, 5,000 for each session. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time. No tickets will be sold at the door.

"We are excited to take the Wingfest to the next level with the support of the Buffalo Bills organization and can’t wait to celebrate our 20th anniversary at Highmark Stadium,” said Drew Cerza, the founder of the festival. "Our sincere thanks go to the Buffalo Bisons organization for helping to make the Wingfest a national sensation for the chicken wing industry."

There will be three sessions Saturday, Sept. 4, and two sessions Sunday, Sept. 5.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 9 at buffalowing.com. Tickets cost $20, which includes parking as well as a $5 coupon toward the purchase of a commemorative festival shirt or hat.

