National Weather Service says 'once in a generation' storm coming. Here's what's expected

Ice. Wind. Lake-effect snow. Lakeshore flooding. Sub-freezing temperatures. Blizzard conditions. Possible power outages.

Get ready.

A winter storm that the meteorologists with the National Weather Service are calling a "once in a generation" event is headed toward Western New York, just in time for the holidays.

Forecasters are warning anyone planning on traveling to do it soon – before Friday when the storm begins to pound the region. It is not expected to let up until Sunday, Christmas day.

"Old Man Winter will unleash the full fury of winter upon our region during this period," the weather service said in a forecast update Wednesday morning.

Get any last minute shopping done today and Thursday and plan on hunkering down through the weekend, meteorologist Dan Kelly said.

"It's going to be treacherous," he added.

Here's a look at the forecast for the storm:

Thursday

It is going to be rainy and mild, with highs in the low 40s. The wind will start to pick up, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The rain will continue through the night.

Friday

The weather will change rapidly Friday as a bitter cold front sweeps into the area – turning the rain into snow – and very strong winds kick up.

"When you wake up, the temperature will be around 41," Kelly said. "By lunch time, you're down to 24. And then down into the teens by Friday evening.

The rapid drop in temperature is expected to cause a flash freeze.

All that water from the rain will freeze over.

"That's going to create a lot of slick spots," Kelly said.

It is expected to also glaze tree limbs and power lines.

Winds will grow stronger through the day, switching directions from the southeast to the southwest by the afternoon, with sustained winds of 28 to 38 mph and gusts as high as 55 mph.

The snow, which will start out as a widespread "synoptic" snow, will transition into lake-effect.

Meteorologists can't yet pinpoint exactly where the lake-effect band will set up and how intense it will be. It appears it will be over the Buffalo metro area, possibly meandering north and south.

But with the winds blowing around, the amount won't matter all that much.

"Whatever snow you have, with those winds, that's going to be coming down and going sideways, reducing visibility to nothing," Kelly said.

Forecasters are also concerned about possible lake shore flooding, as water levels along Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River shores rise. Areas that could be affected include: Route 5 in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor and Canalside, Dunkirk Harbor, Grand Island and Cayuga Island.

Overnight Friday into Saturday

This period looks to be the most dangerous part of the storm, with heavy snow possible and strong winds that could gust up to 65 mph.

With winds this strong, it is possible that power lines and trees could fall, and that could cause power outages. That's especially concerning because it will be cold, with lows in the low teens in Buffalo and single digits in higher elevations.

Saturday

The winds will diminish somewhat, but they'll still be blowing, and more heavy lake-effect snow is expected.

Where that band sets up is up in the air – likely south of Buffalo – and amounts are unclear, but likely several inches, Kelly said.

"With the considerable winds, you'll have snow drifts that you could measure in feet," he said.

The temperatures will remain below the freezing mark, with highs around 20 and lows in the teens.

Expect overnight gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph.

Sunday

The winds will continue to diminish, but won't be done.

Blowing snow is likely, with lake-effect snow still in the area, likely over the Southtowns.

That will continue through the night.

Monday

There will be still be some blowing snow, but conditions should be less intense.