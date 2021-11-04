National Weather Service puts out call for amateur snow trackers

The National Weather Service put out a call for volunteers to track precipitation using some basic training and equipment to help the agency better track rainfall, snowfall and hail.

Volunteers are referred to the Community Collaborative of Rain, Hail and Snow, or CoCoRaHS, for short. Amateur weather observers provide data on precipitation in their own backyards using simple equipment. The data is logged and tracked by the National Weather Service and plugged into real-time maps on the NWS website showing precipitation amounts from all across the country.