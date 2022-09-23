National Weather Service issues overnight frost advisory for Southern Tier

Only a day after summer ended, it looks like it's time for gardeners in the Southern Tier to cover the plants in their gardens.

A frost advisory has been issued for overnight in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The advisory does not include the Buffalo Niagara area, said Aaron Reynolds, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

While it may be early for a frost, it is not unheard of this time of year, Reynolds said.

"We're at the tale end of September, going into October," he said.

The valleys and wind sheltered areas of the Southern Tier tend to be colder than other parts of the region, Reynolds said.

"It's just typically colder down that way, so that's where we put the frost advisory," he added.

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for Friday night in the Buffalo metro area calls for mostly clear skies, with a low around 43 degrees. The forecast for Saturday is mostly sunny, with a high near 65.