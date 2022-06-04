National Urban League president visits Buffalo, plants roots of economic plan for Black neighborhoods

The president of the National Urban League placed a bouquet of flowers Saturday at the memorial for the 10 victims of the racially motivated shooting May 14, then discussed how an economic plan could revitalize the Jefferson neighborhood.

Marc H. Morial, the head of the New York City-based organization devoted to racial justice and urban advocacy, did not linger on the "unspeakable act of domestic terrorism and racist hate crime" at the Tops Market three weeks ago. His focus was on the future, on taking proper steps and including the right people for a productive path forward.

"I think there's a need to respond to this with a plan that addresses the systemic issues, and that plan can't be put together on the back of an envelope," Morial told roughly 70 community members and media assembled across Jefferson Avenue from Tops. "It needs to be put together carefully and thoughtfully, and then demand that people invest in it."

The plan should focus on housing, youth, health and mental health, said Morial, head of the National Urban League since 2003. The Urban League has 92 community affiliates, including one in Buffalo since 1927.

Morial met with Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, whom he said he has known for several years, and Buffalo Urban League president Thomas Beauford Jr. for about 90 minutes to discuss how to devise such a plan, before a stakeholder meeting – with business leaders, government officials and grassroots organizations, Beauford said – commenced Saturday afternoon. The second meeting's purpose was to encourage buy-in.

"One of the things we've known in the past is when we do this in pockets and don't have an inclusive strategy, it's not sustainable nor does it usually yield the results that we want to yield," said Beauford, president of the Buffalo chapter since 2020. "We want to get an initial commitment that they're in this for not just an initial response, but there's going to need to be an immediate response and a long-term response."

Morial, who said the plan should benefit both the Jefferson neighborhood and "East Buffalo," repeatedly referenced a collaborative effort in which he is taking part in Indianapolis, called the African American Equality of Life Renewal Initiative. The $100 million investment project, focused on economic development, housing and jobs, was funded by Lilly Endowment, a private philanthropic foundation.

That economic plan might not serve as a blueprint for Buffalo, which will likely require city, county and state backing, Morial said, but also a rapid pace.

"There was an extensive process of hearings and discussions with the community, and a needs assessment that was done," Morial said of the Indianapolis project, which was announced almost two years ago. "I think there needs to be faster action in this regard."

Both Morial and Beauford said balancing the need for quick action while laying out a wise, inclusive plan was the major challenge.

"Peoples' impatience, the desire to have a plan to go forward is very real," said Morial, who also served eight years as New Orleans mayor. "What I'm here to do is to say that 'People, for such a plan to work, everybody has to be at the table.' "

While Morial said he intends to contribute financial resources and "political muscle" to the plan, Brown and Beauford will guide local progress.

Brown, who also spoke to the media Saturday along with several other officials, said he requested resources from President Biden akin to what a community might receive from a natural disaster.

"I'm committed to bring resources that this community deserves back to the East Side of Buffalo to make sure that as we are healing, and as families are grieving, this community rises stronger and better than it ever has been," Brown said.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

