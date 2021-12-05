National Guard to help at Terrace View as new cases in Erie County hit record high

The governor announced Wednesday that she would deploy a total of 120 members of the National Guard to assist in nine nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including Terrace View in Buffalo and The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation centers in Cattaraugus County.

The National Guard members have medical training comparable to civilian EMTs, a state National Guard spokesman has said.

“The difference between them and a civilian EMT is that our medics are trained to do it while somebody’s shooting at them,” spokesman Eric Durr told Newsday last week.

The National Guard members are scheduled to work at Terrace View until mid-January.

The federal government will pay their salaries and provide them with a housing allowance, according to Durr. ECMC has not been asked to reimburse any of those expenses, Cutler said.

Erie County logged the highest number of Covid-19 cases ever in a single week last week, according to preliminary data, as the Delta variant surges and the area continues its fourth wave.

There were 741 positive cases confirmed Saturday, bringing the total for the past seven days to 5,535, according to the Erie County Department of Health.