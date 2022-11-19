National Guard supporting storm response; request for federal disaster declaration expected

About 150 National Guard members have been deployed to the Buffalo area to help respond to the storm, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"They're doing everything from transporting dialysis patients to their appointments here in Hamburg, to knocking on doors and making sure that people are safe, and trying to help get through this as best we can," Hochul said at a Saturday afternoon briefing.

What to expect in next 48 hours: Storm moves south through Buffalo, Southtowns overnight, likely with thundersnow A major lake-effect storm that dumped more than 5 feet in Orchard Park and Blasdell on Friday will continue to impact the region through the weekend.

The governor also said she would sign a request for a federal emergency disaster declaration. "This is important for us to be able to receive reimbursements for the expenses of this storm," she said.

Crews have been brought in from around the state, as well as private contractors, and a declaration would help ensure those costs are reimbursed, she said.

Other details from the briefing:

• County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he expected to lift the driving ban in some county communities later Saturday, but probably not in Orchard Park and Hamburg, which were hit the hardest.

"When you have the equivalent amount of snow as Josh Allen is tall, which is 6 foot 5, it's going to take some time to get in there and clean out the neighborhoods," Poloncarz said.

Hochul said the Skyway will reopen soon, but she did not specify a time.

The Thruway was reopened to commercial traffic only, Hochul said. "Just because you see some traffic on the Thruway does not mean it's open to all through traffic."

• Both Hochul and Poloncarz praised local residents for largely heeding the warnings and staying off the roads, cutting down on the number of crashes and stranded vehicles.

"We have had only 88 crashes, which is 88 more than we want to have, but only about 280 people had to be rescued, which is extraordinary, compared to what could have been," Hochul said.

That was in contrast to thousands of motorists stranded in the 2014 storms, she said.

"The vast majority of our residents stayed home, and that's the key," Poloncarz said.

• The roof of Braymiller's Lanes, a business established in 1942 at 39 Buffalo St. in Hamburg, collapsed under the weight of the snow, Hochul said.

"It's a loss, but we're going to help them rebuild and that's important to us," Hochul said.

• Hochul said state police had issued nearly 400 tickets for violating the driving ban, many of which went to tractor-trailer drivers.

Hochul said those truck drivers "really jeopardized not just themselves and their own cargo and their own livelihood if they get points on their license and they get a suspension, but they're harming our community and our ability to handle to handle the snow removal."

Those trucks were starting to move out as part of the "soft reopening" of the Thruway, she said.