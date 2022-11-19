 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

National Guard supporting storm response; request for federal disaster declaration expected

  • Updated
  • 0
Wind-whipped trees

Blowing snow whips past evergreen trees on the West Side in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.

 Libby March / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

About 150 National Guard members have been deployed to the Buffalo area to help respond to the storm, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"They're doing everything from transporting dialysis patients to their appointments here in Hamburg, to knocking on doors and making sure that people are safe, and trying to help get through this as best we can," Hochul said at a Saturday afternoon briefing.

The governor also said she would sign a request for a federal emergency disaster declaration. "This is important for us to be able to receive reimbursements for the expenses of this storm," she said.

Crews have been brought in from around the state, as well as private contractors, and a declaration would help ensure those costs are reimbursed, she said.

Other details from the briefing:

• County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he expected to lift the driving ban in some county communities later Saturday, but probably not in Orchard Park and Hamburg, which were hit the hardest.

People are also reading…

"When you have the equivalent amount of snow as Josh Allen is tall, which is 6 foot 5, it's going to take some time to get in there and clean out the neighborhoods," Poloncarz said.

Hochul said the Skyway will reopen soon, but she did not specify a time.

The Thruway was reopened to commercial traffic only, Hochul said. "Just because you see some traffic on the Thruway does not mean it's open to all through traffic."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
Snowy drive

A car travels with piles of snow still on it on Routes 277/240 in Orchard Park, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

• Both Hochul and Poloncarz praised local residents for largely heeding the warnings and staying off the roads, cutting down on the number of crashes and stranded vehicles.

"We have had only 88 crashes, which is 88 more than we want to have, but only about 280 people had to be rescued, which is extraordinary, compared to what could have been," Hochul said.

That was in contrast to thousands of motorists stranded in the 2014 storms, she said.

"The vast majority of our residents stayed home, and that's the key," Poloncarz said.

• The roof of Braymiller's Lanes, a business established in 1942 at 39 Buffalo St. in Hamburg, collapsed under the weight of the snow, Hochul said.

"It's a loss, but we're going to help them rebuild and that's important to us," Hochul said.

• Hochul said state police had issued nearly 400 tickets for violating the driving ban, many of which went to tractor-trailer drivers.

Hochul said those truck drivers "really jeopardized not just themselves and their own cargo and their own livelihood if they get points on their license and they get a suspension, but they're harming our community and our ability to handle to handle the snow removal."

Those trucks were starting to move out as part of the "soft reopening" of the Thruway, she said.

Katrina Young and her sister Deborah Howard were driving from Atlanta to New York City. A planned stop to visit a friend in Amherst put them in the middle of the snowstorm.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Road trip leads to Buffalo snowstorm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News