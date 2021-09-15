National Guard is proposed by Buffalo Schools superintendent as solution to bus driver shortage

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"If we just keep at this, I think we can get there," Cash said.

School administrators said the district has received 210 applications from those seeking to work as school bus drivers. Cash said hiring 60 to 70 new drivers could solve the district's problem.

Buffalo students haven't returned 8,000 district laptops, iPads issued in pandemic More devices should come in as students come back to the classroom beginning Wednesday and officials can make an in-person pitch for their return, the district's chief technology officer said.

Meanwhile, Cash said, about 2,500 laptops used by students in the district have been returned for repairs or updates since the beginning of the school year. Approximately 6,000 more have not yet been accounted for. Cash said students are still getting new devices every day. He said he anticipates 6,000 new devices will be delivered to the district in the next couple of weeks, which will augment those laptops that have not yet been returned.

High school seniors will be prioritized when it comes to distributing the new devices, Cash said.

The superintendent also addressed bolstering security at district schools in the wake of a Sept. 10 attack on an assistant principal at Roosevelt Academy School 65 who was seriously injured, allegedly by the grandfather of a student.

Cash said some parents have been "amped up" in the frustration over new Covid-19 protocols since schools in the district reopened last week.