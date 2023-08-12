Gov. Kathy Hochul has agreed to send National Guard troops to the Cheektowaga hotels housing asylum-seekers from New York City, following the arrest Friday of a second migrant on a felony sex charge.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould called for asylum-seekers to be moved out of a Best Western hotel on Dingens Street, where the attack is alleged to have happened, calling it an unsuitable location to house them, given its proximity to a residential neighborhood.

Poloncarz said the National Guard troops would "act as a stabilizing presence" at the hotels housing the migrants. It will likely take a day or two for them to arrive, he said.

About 540 asylum seekers have been brought to Erie County from New York City.

Erie County was not notified asylum-seekers would be placed at the Dingens Street hotel until just before it occurred, Poloncarz said.

Cheektowaga police on Friday arrested Kindu Jeancy, 22, of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on charges of sex abuse and unlawful imprisonment. He is accused of attacking a 27-year-old woman, employed by Platinum Community Care, who was providing services to the asylum-seekers. Jeancy was due to be arraigned on Saturday afternoon.

An asylum-seeker from Venezuela is accused of raping a woman in a hotel on the 4000 block of Genesee Street in Cheektowaga on Aug. 2. A statement from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said that reported rape took place in the presence of a 3-year-old child in what Gould described as a domestic violence incident.

"Two serious violent crimes are alleged to have occurred in the past two weeks, and they are two too many," Poloncarz said. "Our refugee agencies did their best to provide support and assistance. But our community’s trust and good faith has been betrayed. We were assured of the safety, security and proper screening by New York City through (the firm hired to move asylum-seekers outside the city). Clearly that hasn’t been done."

Poloncarz said refugee agencies, local workers and others "should not and cannot work under the present security conditions."

"Our refugee agencies did their best to provide support and assistance, but our community's trust and good faith has been betrayed," he said.

Poloncarz said he demanded that New York City Mayor Eric Adams pause further transportation of asylum-seekers to Erie County "until such time we can resolve all security issues." Adams agreed to that pause, Poloncarz said.

"New York City needs to fix this," Poloncarz said. "And I am glad to say that Mayor Adams understands the gravity of the situation and has assured me they will."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.