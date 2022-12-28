 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Grid to reimburse for spoiled food and medicine for those who lost power for at least 72 hours

Cars remain abandoned on the Scajaquada Expressway and Delaware Avenue "S-Curves" several days after the Blizzard of 2022. The nearby 1901 Pan American Exposition neighborhood is a winter wonderland buried beneath a deep layer of snow.

Households and businesses that went without power for 72 hours or more will be eligible for reimbursements for perishable food and medicine, National Grid said.

National Grid customers who lost power for at least 72 hours will get an automatic $25 credit on their bill for "each subsequent 24-hour period of the outage."

To get reimbursed for spoiled food and medication, customers must fill out an online form that includes an itemized list of all the food and medicine that was spoiled.

Claims must be filed within 14 days of the 72-hour mark.

Businesses may also be eligible for reimbursement. The same link above can be used for the same.

Here are other ways you can file your claim:

By email: Download and email the Food and Prescription Medication Spoilage Claim Form and your supporting documentation to foodloss@nationalgrid.com.

By mail: Mail the Food and Prescription Medication Spoilage Claim Form and your supporting documentation to: NY Food Spoilage Claims, 1125 Broadway, Albany, NY 12204.

By phone: 315-428-3370.

