National Fuel: Testing yields 'nothing unusual' where Lackawanna house exploded
National Fuel: Testing yields 'nothing unusual' where Lackawanna house exploded

Lackawanna explosion (copy)

A mattress sits amid debris on the roof of a nearby home after a deadly explosion in a home on Bedford Avenue in Lackawanna on Tuesday morning, July 20, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

There was "nothing unusual" found in tests on the gas lines on Bedford Avenue where a house exploded Tuesday, according to a statement Wednesday by National Fuel. 

"Testing of the main line and service line on Bedford Avenue as well as soil and atmospheric evaluation have shown nothing unusual or any evidence of system malfunction or leaking natural gas," the release stated. 

National Fuel said it was cooperating with Lackawanna fire and police representatives and fire investigators from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office in regards to an investigation into the cause of the explosion at 91 Bedford Ave., which claimed the life of Irene Sanok, 92.

The City of Lackawanna had nothing to report on the investigation as of Wednesday afternoon. Public Information Officer Charles E. Clark said the investigation "will take some time." 

Clark said that Lackawanna Code Enforcement worked with contractors to secure windows and other parts of adjoining properties that were damaged by the blast. Code officers are still assessing damages to the seven neighboring structures that were affected, Clark said.

The Red Cross was on site Tuesday to assist individuals who were displaced from homes due to explosion.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

