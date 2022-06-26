National Fuel still restoring gas service in Southtowns following odor issue

National Fuel crews were still working Sunday morning to restore gas service in Southtowns communities where numerous customers reported a strong odor Saturday.

It wasn't immediately clear how many customers still were waiting for service restoration in Hamburg, Orchard Park, Evans and Derby, nor when service would be fully restored.

The company previously said it discovered that odorant pumps from a nearby natural gas facility were pumping elevated levels of mercaptan, a compound that smells like rotten eggs and is added to odorless natural gas to ensure leaks are detected.

National Fuel had said gas service was turned off in the affected areas to ensure there are no issues and for the safety of customers. The company previously said it brought in extra crews Saturday to handle the surge in customer calls.

National Fuel on Sunday said field service representatives are knocking on doors because they need access to homes to relight gas service.

Customers still without gas service because of the odor issue can contact National Fuel at (800) 444-3130.

"We appreciate the inconvenience this has caused and thank our customers for their continued patience," the company said.

