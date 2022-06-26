 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

National Fuel still restoring gas service in Southtowns following odor issue

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

National Fuel crews were still working Sunday morning to restore gas service in Southtowns communities where numerous customers reported a strong odor Saturday.

It wasn't immediately clear how many customers still were waiting for service restoration in Hamburg, Orchard Park, Evans and Derby, nor when service would be fully restored.

The company previously said it discovered that odorant pumps from a nearby natural gas facility were pumping elevated levels of mercaptan, a compound that smells like rotten eggs and is added to odorless natural gas to ensure leaks are detected.

National Fuel had said gas service was turned off in the affected areas to ensure there are no issues and for the safety of customers. The company previously said it brought in extra crews Saturday to handle the surge in customer calls.

People are also reading…

National Fuel on Sunday said field service representatives are knocking on doors because they need access to homes to relight gas service.

Customers still without gas service because of the odor issue can contact National Fuel at (800) 444-3130.

"We appreciate the inconvenience this has caused and thank our customers for their continued patience," the company said.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

With the 'literacy gap' widening, educators turn to the science of reading

With the 'literacy gap' widening, educators turn to the science of reading

The WNY Education Alliance has formed a collaborative with 11 other groups to increase awareness of the science of reading and help develop partnerships between local schools and educational organizations that support evidence-based reading instruction through teacher training and the implementation of high-quality, content-rich curriculum.

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests spread, state abortion bans begin after US justices strike down Roe v. Wade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News