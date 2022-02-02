National Fuel seeks another extension of pipeline construction deadline

The DEC could have appealed the Second Circuit ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, but it didn't. The appeal deadline was Aug. 20.

A DEC spokeswoman said the project "would fail to meet state quality standards and we will continue to vigorously defend our authority to protect New York State’s water quality resources. DEC is assessing all legal options to prevent this project from impacting New York’s environmental resources."

"Nothing is being done to protect the waterways the DEC denied this over," Strablow said. "The protection of our waterways should not depend on a one-month technicality."

"Although the litigation has been resolved in our favor, due to the passage of time, we expect we will need to refresh some of our other federal authorizations," Merkel said.

The Army Corps of Engineers granted some permits for the project, but a spokesman said the Corps has not been contacted about extending them.

"In addition, as we noted in our extension request, we have not ordered long lead-time items, such as pipe or compression, and the project itself is about a yearlong construction process," Merkel said. "Putting that all together, we are now looking at the end of 2024 for this project."