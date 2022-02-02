 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Fuel seeks another extension of pipeline construction deadline
top story

National Fuel seeks another extension of pipeline construction deadline

Empire Pipeline site in Pendleton

In this 2016 file photo, Ronald C. Kraemer, president of Empire Pipeline, points to the field on Killian Road in Pendleton where the company wants to build a compressor station, part of the project to send fracked natural gas from Pennsylvania into Canada.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

National Fuel has again asked federal regulators for an extension of the deadline to complete its long-delayed Northern Access natural gas pipeline.

Although the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has usually ruled in National Fuel's favor on the project, a pipeline opponent said Tuesday she hopes President Biden's new appointees to FERC may produce a different outcome.

"We're definitely holding out hope this will be denied," said Diana Strablow, vice chair of the Niagara Group of the Sierra Club, which has opposed the project since it was first proposed in 2013.

However, National Fuel spokeswoman Karen Merkel said the company expects to receive an extension of the completion deadline from Thursday of this week to Dec. 3, 2024.

In December 2020, FERC refused to grant an extension of the completion date to December 2024. FERC said the request was premature at that time, but it allowed National Fuel to ask again later.

Friday, National Fuel did so. Tuesday, FERC announced a 15-day public comment period that expires Feb. 16. The commission promised action on the extension within 45 days.

The $500 million project calls for laying a 97-mile pipeline 2 feet in diameter from McKean County, Pa., through Allegany, Cattaraugus and Erie counties, to carry fracked natural gas to a connection with the Trans-Canada Pipeline beneath the Niagara River off Chippawa, Ont.

The company's package also includes some addition to existing gas infrastructure in Niagara County: two miles of pipeline and a gas compression station in Pendleton, and a gas dewatering plant in Wheatfield.

The Pendleton project in particular drew loud but ultimately unsuccessful public opposition.

In fact, National Fuel won every lawsuit in state and federal court over the Northern Access project, except for a ruling that temporarily blocked it from using eminent domain power to seize land along the pipeline route in Allegany County. That ruling was reversed on appeal.

Pipeline-Foe

In November 2018, Joseph Schueckler of Cuba looks over his property, through which National Fuel Gas Corp. sought an easement by eminent domain to construct its proposed Northern Access Pipeline. Schueckler died before the case was settled, but the state Court of Appeals eventually ruled against his widow.

The litigation ended last March, when the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals invalidated the state Department of Environmental Conservation's 2017 rejection of a stream-crossing permit sought by National Fuel.

The company and the DEC had agreed to a 36-day extension of the legal deadline for a ruling on that permit request.

Although the Second Circuit found that National Fuel "flim-flammed" the DEC by challenging a deadline extension the company itself had agreed to, the court decided that the federal Clean Water Act doesn't allow such side deals, and thus FERC was within its rights to ignore the DEC's permit rejection and approve the project.

The DEC could have appealed the Second Circuit ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, but it didn't. The appeal deadline was Aug. 20.

A DEC spokeswoman said the project "would fail to meet state quality standards and we will continue to vigorously defend our authority to protect New York State’s water quality resources. DEC is assessing all legal options to prevent this project from impacting New York’s environmental resources."

"Nothing is being done to protect the waterways the DEC denied this over," Strablow said. "The protection of our waterways should not depend on a one-month technicality."

"Although the litigation has been resolved in our favor, due to the passage of time, we expect we will need to refresh some of our other federal authorizations," Merkel said.

The Army Corps of Engineers granted some permits for the project, but a spokesman said the Corps has not been contacted about extending them.

"In addition, as we noted in our extension request, we have not ordered long lead-time items, such as pipe or compression, and the project itself is about a yearlong construction process," Merkel said. "Putting that all together, we are now looking at the end of 2024 for this project."

FERC's notice Tuesday warned pipeline opponents that it's not interested in hearing about whether the pipeline is a good idea. The permit, called a "certificate of public convenience and necessity," will stand.

"The Commission will address all arguments relating to whether the applicant has demonstrated there is good cause to grant the extension. The Commission will not consider arguments that re-litigate the issuance of the certificate order," the notice said.

