National Fuel dealing with stinky situation in Southtowns

National Fuel crews were busy Saturday responding to an influx of calls from customers about an odor of gas throughout the Southtowns of Hamburg, Orchard Park, Evans and Derby.

The company said, about 9 a.m., it discovered that odorant pumps from a nearby natural gas facility were pumping elevated levels of the required mercaptan, a compound that smells like rotten eggs and is added to odorless natural gas to ensure leaks are detected.

"It has been adjusted," the company said at 2:45 p.m. Saturday. "While odorant levels are beginning to stabilize, it will take some time before the excess odor is removed from the system and surrounding communities."

National Fuel said that for the safety of customers, gas service has been and will continue to be turned off to ensure there are no issues. Restoration of gas service was occurring Saturday afternoon, but the company did not have an estimated time of completion for all affected customers.

The company said it brought in additional crews Saturday morning and afternoon to handle the surge in customer calls.

As its work continues, National Fuel requests that anyone smelling the rotten eggs odor in or around their home call the utility at 1-800-444-3130.

