National décor chain latest tenant for long-delayed Station Twelve project in Amherst

At Home, a national home and seasonal décor chain, plans to open a location in the former Northtown Plaza in Amherst, a sign of progress for the stalled redevelopment project, town officials said.

The company plans to lease 70,000 square feet of space in an existing building just to the east of the Whole Foods Market in the plaza along Sheridan Drive.

Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said a representative with WS Development, the Massachusetts-based company that has owned the 18-acre plaza since 2015, told town officials At Home had agreed to a lease and could open the store by the end of this year once renovations are completed.

"Any business that is moving in and taking 70,000 square feet in a retrofit, I'm going to be pretty excited about," Kulpa said.

Officials with WS Development and At Home did not respond to messages seeking comment Thursday. The Buffalo News in February had reported WS Development was in talks with an unnamed national retailer to lease space for a store of this size at the site. Buffalo Business First revealed At Home's identity this week.

The At Home store would be larger even than the 50,000-square-foot Whole Foods that opened at the site in 2017.

