National décor chain latest tenant for long-delayed Station Twelve project in Amherst

At Home, a national home and seasonal décor chain, plans to open a location in the former Northtown Plaza in Amherst, a sign of progress for the stalled redevelopment project, town officials said.
The company plans to lease 70,000 square feet of space in an existing building just to the east of the Whole Foods Market in the plaza along Sheridan Drive.
Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said a representative with WS Development, the Massachusetts-based company that has owned the 18-acre plaza since 2015, told town officials At Home had agreed to a lease and could open the store by the end of this year once renovations are completed.
"Any business that is moving in and taking 70,000 square feet in a retrofit, I'm going to be pretty excited about," Kulpa said.
Officials with WS Development and At Home did not respond to messages seeking comment Thursday. The Buffalo News in February had reported WS Development was in talks with an unnamed national retailer to lease space for a store of this size at the site. Buffalo Business First revealed At Home's identity this week.
The At Home store would be larger even than the 50,000-square-foot Whole Foods that opened at the site in 2017.
Support Local Journalism
Kulpa said the At Home lease is welcome news for a project that has ground to a halt over the past year. Whole Foods is the only store that has opened on the site of the former Northtown Plaza, which WS Development has rebranded as the Station Twelve lifestyle center.
"That backs up what WS has told us: 'It's not dead. We're pausing but we're moving forward,' " Kulpa said.
WS Development has announced a number of retail and restaurant tenants for the site, including L.L. Bean, Vineyard Vines and Public Espresso + Coffee.
But the project had proceeded sluggishly even before the pandemic stopped construction in March 2020 and made it that much harder for the developer to attract companies to the property.
Amherst Building Commissioner Mark Berke said Thursday that work has not resumed at Station Twelve. WS Development earlier this year did not commit to restarting construction in 2021.
Kulpa said he doesn't know how much it will cost to retrofit and fill out the existing building for At Home's purposes but he expects to learn more when the developer applies for a building permit.
This would be At Home's sixth store in upstate New York. The closest locations to the Buffalo area as of now are a pair of stores in metro Rochester and one in Erie, Pa.
When an 85,000-square-foot store opened in 2017 in a former Tops Market in the Rochester suburb of Henrietta, the Democrat & Chronicle reported it would offer more than 50,000 home décor items, ranging from furniture to housewares, with more than 400 new products arriving every week.