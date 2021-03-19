National Comedy Center in Jamestown becomes official repository for archives of comedy legend Carl Reiner

Comedy legend Carl Reiner, whose career spanned seven decades, was there at the dawn of television.

He wrote for Sid Caesar and contributed sketches to "Your Show of Shows" in the 1950s; created "The Dick Van Dyke Show" in the early 1960s; directed such comedy classics as "The Jerk" and "All of Me"; and teamed up with his lifelong buddy and fellow comedic genius Mel Brooks to co-write and perform the classic 2,000-Year-Old Man sketch.

On Friday, the operators of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown announced that it will become the official repository for Reiner's archives.

“Carl Reiner’s comedic legacy is unmatched,” said Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center, in a statement Friday.

"Reiner built a body of work that is a testament to his creative genius, and the power of comedy to inspire us, enliven us – and touch the human spirit. We are proud that our nation’s first cultural institution dedicated to comedy developed and opened with Carl Reiner’s blessing, and we are honored that his legacy will live on as an enduring anchor of the National Comedy Center’s work,” Gunderson added.