National Comedy Center in Jamestown becomes official repository for archives of comedy legend Carl Reiner

Comedy legend Carl Reiner, whose career spanned seven decades, was there at the dawn of television.
He wrote for Sid Caesar and contributed sketches to "Your Show of Shows" in the 1950s; created "The Dick Van Dyke Show" in the early 1960s; directed such comedy classics as "The Jerk" and "All of Me"; and teamed up with his lifelong buddy and fellow comedic genius Mel Brooks to co-write and perform the classic 2,000-Year-Old Man sketch.
On Friday, the operators of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown announced that it will become the official repository for Reiner's archives.
“Carl Reiner’s comedic legacy is unmatched,” said Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center, in a statement Friday.
"Reiner built a body of work that is a testament to his creative genius, and the power of comedy to inspire us, enliven us – and touch the human spirit. We are proud that our nation’s first cultural institution dedicated to comedy developed and opened with Carl Reiner’s blessing, and we are honored that his legacy will live on as an enduring anchor of the National Comedy Center’s work,” Gunderson added.
Reiner, who died last June at the age of 98, was an early advocate and instrumental supporter of the National Comedy Center and its vision to celebrate comedy as an art form. His career was multifaceted, spanning television, film, stage, books, record albums, and even social media. Reiner was a 12-time Emmy Award winner, a Grammy Award winner and a recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The 99th anniversary of Reiner's birth is Saturday.
In addition, a new multimedia exhibit on Reiner’s work and his contributions to comedy is planned at the center – featuring artifacts, documents and footage from the Reiner Archives – as his centennial birthday milestone is celebrated in 2022.
His son, Emmy-winning actor and Golden Globe Award nominated film director Rob Reiner, on Friday joined Brooks on NBC's "Today" show to talk about Carl Reiner's life and his memorialization at the National Comedy Center.
Rob Reiner said he watched the way his father conducted his life and handled his fame, and learned from it.
"I never met anybody who said anything mean or nasty about him. He was just a good guy. He was a good person. He set the best possible example for how to live a life, and that's what he taught me," Rob Reiner told "Today" correspondent Harry Smith.
The National Comedy Center’s Carl Reiner Department of Archives and Preservation will be an incubator for the study and dissemination of comedy history, and a resource for educating artists, students, scholars and the public about comedy’s great minds and unique voices, according to the operators of the center.
The National Comedy Center has collaborated with dozens of artists and estates to preserve materials that represent comedy’s significant artistic, social and political contributions to American culture, including collections that illustrate the careers of legendary comedic artists like George Carlin, Lucille Ball, Lenny Bruce, the Smothers Brothers and others.