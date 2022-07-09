National Civil Rights Museum president on overcoming hate: Assume 'the good until proven otherwise'

They were straightforward questions: How do you stay motivated to fight for what's right and not let the hate takeover? How do you not get frustrated waking up each day not knowing if anything will change for the better?

"Oh, I didn't say I didn't get frustrated," said Russell Wigginton, president of the National Civil Rights Museum at the Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday.

In the aftermath of the May 14 Tops shooting that left 10 dead in a racist attack, Wigginton came to town to talk on the topic of civil rights as a movement, not a moment, in the aftermath of tragedy.

Answering a wide range of questions, he kept circling back to one theme: Search for the humanity in others and the potential for good. Then build on that.

"Make a commitment to yourself to meet somebody where they are every single day," he said, speaking before a well-attended gathering in the museum auditorium.

Answering questions from Ekua Mends-Aidoo and Kendra Brim, co-hosts of the podcast "Black Gems Dive In," he made the point that anger takes energy.

Instead, he said, make more time for the people you admire and make an effort to connect with people you don't. Building and sustaining a movement for change requires buy-in and being willing to be uncomfortable long enough to make connections with people you don't know or, perhaps, don't like, he said.

"It's very similar to what I said about being mad all the time," he said. "It's too hard. You can't sustain it. If you get into the habit – not of being a Pollyanna or naive, but get in the habit of assuming the good until proven otherwise. It's empowering."

The movement for change is a long game, not a sprint, he said. It's part of a larger collective conversation.

At the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn., located at the site of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, Wigginton said he's physically reminded of the long-term goal of racial equity and justice.

"I walk on that courtyard every day and do a reset on what's important," he said. "May 14th, Buffalo had to do a reset. And when you're a historian and you work at a civil rights museum, you have to help people, invite people, engage people to embrace where we've been. Not to get stuck, but it's a foundation, and that foundation allows you to understand how you're situated today."

He added, "What happens for the 325,000 people who visit the National Civil Rights Museum every year can happen for Buffalo, which is to forecast, and think about, and do the work for an inspirational future where everybody gets to participate to the best of their ability."

The environment of 2022 is not the same as the environment in 1968. Many things have changed for the better, he said, making it easier for more people to have strategic conversations with actionable steps that lead to progress.

"I'm not naive in thinking this is still not going to be hard," he said. "But you all are obligated because those 10 people did not lose their lives arbitrarily for nothing. You all have an obligation in this community to come together."