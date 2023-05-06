GObike Buffalo and Independent Health lead the way in coming weeks when it comes to celebrating National Bike Month.

Slow Roll Buffalo launches 10th season 'connecting people, places and causes' “We are an organization that is truly about connecting people, places and causes, and bicycles are the vehicle that we use to do that,” said Janelle Brooks, president of the Slow Roll Buffalo Board of Directors.

More than 50 events – most of them free – will set the stage for community biking throughout the summer and early fall.

Learn more and find a complete list at gobikebuffalo.org.

Highlights include:

Slow Roll Buffalo: The nonprofit plans a Pedal Party at 1 p.m. Sunday in East Aurora, as well as weekly Monday evening rides in the city, including ones that call attention the Scajaquada Expressway, East Buffalo and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. There’s also a Beers Bikes & Barges fundraiser May 25 at Canalside. Learn more at slowrollbuffalo.org/schedule.

East Side Bike Club: Leads group rides starting weekly at 10 a.m. Saturdays from the MLK statue in Martin Luther King. Jr. Park.

Hostel breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m. each Wednesday at the Hostel, 667 Main St., for those who bike to work.

Bike to Work Week: Special events May 15-19, including Pit Stop Parties from 8 to 10 a.m. May 17 in four locations.

Explore Buffalo bike tours: For a fee in the Outer Harbor and Four Points West Side.

Reddy Bikeshare: More than 400 bikes are available in Buffalo and Niagara Falls to ride for a fee with special discounts on memberships. You can also learn about the 100-Mile Challenge, offering prizes to those who ride 100 miles or more on a Reddy bike this biking season. Learn more at reddyblogshare.com.

“There are so many great reasons to ride a bicycle,” Michelle Carbery, senior corporate wellness specialist with Independent Health, said in a news release. Not only is it good for the environment and a fun way to see the sights, but it’s also an excellent and low-impact form of exercise for all ages.”