Nate McMurray, the former Grand Island supervisor who narrowly lost a congressional bid to Republican Chris Collins in 2018, has ended his Democratic candidacy for Erie County executive less than a month after announcing it.

McMurray said Feb. 1 that he would challenge County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in the June Democratic primary.

However, the Erie County Democratic Committee last week snubbed McMurray and endorsed Poloncarz for an unprecedented fourth term. That didn't sit well with McMurray, who this weekend released a video that included secretly recorded audio of the endorsement meeting.

Well, there has been a lot of talk about what I said at the Erie County Democratic Committee meeting, Thank heavens I made a tape! It was a kangaroo court. Totally mismanaged. They sadly (wantonly) exposed their disregard for democracy itself. Some lowlights below: pic.twitter.com/7yEYL4pTSO — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) February 24, 2023

McMurray spent much of the weekend bashing Poloncarz and Erie County Democrats on Twitter. Then on Monday afternoon, McMurray penned a 25-tweet thread with the headline, "WILL NOT CONTINUE CAMPAIGN; WILL FIGHT OTHER FIGHTS."

"Dear friends, I have decided not to continue running for Erie County Executive," McMurray wrote.

Efforts by The News to reach McMurray by phone after he sent the tweets were unsuccessful.

McMurray is widely viewed as a credible force in the Democratic Party, especially among left-leaning progressives attracted by his views throughout his campaigns.

A lawyer in private practice, he previously worked for Delaware North Cos. and has also worked internationally. Still, he remains unwelcome in many establishment sectors of the party.

Poloncarz will face Republican businesswoman Chrissy Casilio of Clarence in November's general election.