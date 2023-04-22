It was intended as a teachable moment.

That's what a veteran science teacher at Nardin Academy later explained after hearing a high school student use a word in her classroom hurtful to people with physical and mental disabilities.

Marilou Bebak responded by telling the student in front of her classmates that it was inappropriate to use the "R-word," comparing it to the "N-word," saying both in exactly those terms.

"An event took place on March 17, 2023 during one of Ms. Bebak's classes that involved Ms. Bebak using racially charged language directed at a Black student," Nardin President Sandra Betters wrote afterward, in explaining why she suspended the teacher. "Ms. Bebak admitted, in writing, to using this language in front of her entire class. A complete investigation will take place."

Bebak lost her job this week, at least in part because of the exchange with the student, although teachers, parents and alumni upset by her departure wonder if it was retaliation for her criticism of the school's leadership last fall.

"I write this letter in the hope that something can be done to improve our faculty situation here at Nardin Academy," Bebak said to trustees in a letter last Sept. 21. "I am a veteran faculty member and in my many years at Nardin, I have never seen faculty dissatisfaction so high and faculty morale so low...

"Daily atmosphere of being spied upon, threatened and intimidated," she continued. "Disrespectful treatment, name-calling and verbal harassment by upper-level administration. Meaningless platitudes from president's office while faculty treatment shows the opposite. Use of students as pawns by upper-level administration to manipulate faculty."

Bebak also added her name to a faculty letter that same month signed by 32 of the high school's 36 faculty, which expressed "no confidence in the current executive leadership of Nardin Academy."

Turmoil at Nardin Academy as faculty, parents, alums question school leadership Since President Sandra Betters arrived, enrollment at Nardin has dropped, 24 faculty and staff members have left and at least one key donor has withheld a pledge to support the school financially. The board of trustees has become divided and many alumnae and parents feel outraged over what is happening.

Academy officials confirmed Friday that Bebak has been "separated from the school."

“Nardin Academy does not comment on personnel matters," the school told The Buffalo News in a statement. "Whenever Nardin receives concerns regarding our students, we handle it with the utmost care, and we uphold our Catholic values of embracing all, and upholding the dignity of all people.”

Betters put the 31-year teaching veteran on administrative leave March 24, a decision that sparked a recent round of calls for Betters' resignation.

The reason for the suspension spelled out in the email Betters sent Bebak that same day was obtained by The News from a Nardin alum and not the teacher, who declined to be interviewed.

In an email Bebak sent on March 17 to Karen Brown, Nardin's diversity, equity and opportunity director, as well as a dozen others at the school, she said the incident began with a student using the word "retard," which "is just as upsetting to people with a disability as the 'N-word' is to people of color." This email also was obtained by The News from an alum.

Bebak wrote that after the student "shouted the 'R-word' out to the entire class," she decided to turn what happened into "a teachable moment" about why hurtful words should never be used.

Hailey Short, a 15-year-old freshman, sat in a front-row seat that day. At the start of the class, Hailey said, the student in question said loudly that " 'the English test made me feel so retarded.' Miss Bebak said: you should not be saying that because it would be offensive to kids in the class."

Nardin Academy statement from board chair, other leader admonishes 'rogue' trustees A letter sent Monday to the Nardin Academy community from the school's embattled chairwoman and a key board member took aim at a "rogue statement" nine trustees issued Friday calling on the school's leadership to resign.

Hailey said there are students in the class with learning disabilities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

After the student said she hadn't directed the word at anyone else, "and it didn't really matter," Miss Bebak said, 'I would never say the 'N' word to you, so you should never say the 'R' word.' "

Hailey said Bebak didn't speak angrily at the student, and thought her teacher was trying to show how words that offend people are hurtful and shouldn't be used.

Hailey said no one looking into what happened that day ever asked her or her classmates, to her knowledge, what happened.

Betters denied Bebak's request to have the department chair present when summoned to meet with her on March 24. Betters, with Board of Trustees Vice Chair and Nardin parent Jim Swiezy in the room, told Bebak she was being put on immediate administrative leave and directed Darwin Jones, the school security guard, to accompany her as she left the building.

Betters, in a recent interview, declined to discuss the personnel matter but defended having a board member present. She said she needed a witness and, with no senior staff members available, received the green light from an attorney.

Word of the end of Bebak's employment Wednesday traveled fast through the Nardin community. About 100 students and around 40 faculty and several parents staged separate, silent protests Thursday morning as they entered the school.

"The students wanted her back, which is why they did the walkout," said Cristine Adams, the mother of three students at Nardin, including a freshman whose teachers during this school year have included Bebak.

Adams called the science teacher "so pro-student, which makes her punishment even more out of context for what she did."

"It doesn't matter what field or specialty you're in, if you make a mistake there are consequences," she said. "These are not appropriate consequences for her actions. These are severe and punitive."

Bebak's suspension was a factor in bringing into public view the faculty's concerns about Betters and Board Chairwoman Tish Van Dyke. Letters signed by 74 alumni and dozens of parents calling for Betters' removal quickly followed, along with a petition seeking her ouster that began the next day on change.org and has nearly 2,000 signatures.

In the past school year, a majority of Nardin faculty have signed letters to the board, complaining of Betters' management style and treatment of people.

Nine of the board's 24 trustees, along with three financial supporters of the Nardin community have called on Betters and Van Dyke to resign. Marsha Sullivan, Betters' predecessor and a key donor, is withholding her financial support until she feels "the future of the school is sound."

More than 250 students, led by high school seniors, staged a walkout at the school last week in support of faculty and calling for a change in leadership.

In a letter Thursday to the Nardin community, Van Dyke called for "renewal" at the academy and laid out a four-step "Plan for Healing and Growth." She also warned of "an orchestrated campaign that is nurturing conflict in our community and our school."

The last month has been heartbreaking for many with ties to Nardin Academy.

Katie Kokolus is among them. The scientist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center said the freshman biology class she took with Bebak more than 20 years ago profoundly changed her life.

"Miss Bebak was a very supportive and inspirational biology teacher," Kokolus said. "She's one of the main reasons I'm a tumor immunologist now. I would guess those freshmen sitting in the same seats we were in are going to be losing a major inspiration to pursue careers as women in science."

Alumna Lauren Maricle, who said her niece was "incredibly inspired" by Bebak, said she's deeply worried about Nardin's future.

"When there are so many issues – walkouts, donors withholding funds, re-enrollment day with over 100 people withholding deposits – it falls on the shoulders of the leadership," she said, "to resolve this and bring the community together."