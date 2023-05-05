Nardin Academy's Board Chairwoman Tish Van Dyke and others in school leadership have raised the importance during the past several months in the completion of a school assessment report undertaken earlier this year.

Nardin president will step down at the end of June; 9 board members resign A statement issued by the Board of Trustees late Wednesday night said it had agreed on several measures, including that Nardin President Sandra Betters would step down as of June 30. The nine board members will also step down as part of that agreement.

On Friday, two days after a deal was struck in which President Sandra Betters resigned effective June 30 and nine trustees who had been critical of her and Van Dyke agreed to leave the board, the academy released a brief statement, including one sentence about the assessment.

"The third-party assessment, initiated by Nardin's board of trustees, showed no wrongdoing or misconduct on Sandra's part," the statement said.

"We are grateful for Sandra's hard work, professionalism, and her unwavering support of the mission of Nardin and the Daughters of the Heart of Mary," the statement said. "As a board, we have begun to review the assessment report and we look forward to initiating the school's Plan for Healing and Growth."

That plan calls initially for the establishment of broad working groups using recommendations from the assessment.

The Nardin statement provided no information about the assessment, including how it was conducted, who was interviewed, what was investigated and how conclusions were reached.

Van Dyke did not return a phone call Friday from The Buffalo News, which was made after a reporter reached out to Steve Bell and Adam Croglia, public relations specialists who have helped handle media inquiries for the school in recent weeks, to ask to speak with someone who could shed light on the assessment process.

Seth Gilbertson, senior counsel with the law firm Bond, Schoeneck & King, conducted the assessment and reached the report's conclusions. He told The News he could not comment.

Van Dyke and Elizabeth Dodge, U.S. provincial for the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, said in a communication to the Nardin community on April 7 that they hoped people would wait until the completion of the assessment before coming to conclusions about the school's leadership.

Reaction to the brief statement was met with sharp reaction by Nardin Together, an ad hoc group of parents, alumni, former faculty and others with ties to the academy.

"It's a whitewash," said Martha Mangan, a co-founder of the group.

"From the conversations we have had with multiple people who were interviewed for the assessment, it's unconscionable they reached the conclusion they did," Mangan said. "We look forward to them sharing the entire assessment with the Nardin community."

Mangan said Nardin Together, which has a social media presence, was issued a cease-and-desist order earlier this week from Phillips Lytle, which handles legal matters for the school, to stop using Nardin's "name, image or intellectual property."

The News on Friday also obtain a copy of a letter signed by 61 people interviewed for the assessment who had expressed concerns they said they raised about Betters.

"I was asked by Seth Gilbertson if I thought Nardin's reputation was being tarnished," for an assessment launched "by the very people who were crying about it being tarnished," said Jennifer Westerholt, a former director of alumni relations. "It was pretty obvious to me that the assessment was far from independent."

Employees continued to exit their jobs at Nardin this week.

On Friday, Greg Altman, vice president of finance and operations, "departed his role," according to a statement released to employees by Nardin Academy and shared with The News. Twenty-six faculty and staff have left for a variety of reasons since Betters arrived to lead the school in July 2021.